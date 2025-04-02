Letters to the editor: The world seems to have lost the plot with its protein obsession

Protest against protein

Sir — The burning question after ‘Kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai?’ is ‘Kya aapke khaane mein protein hai?’ The world seems to have lost the plot with its protein obsession. The other day, I came across readymade idli batter that claimed to be rich in protein. Idli is perhaps the least offending thing on the list of food items that have been infused with an extra dose of protein in a effort to ‘enrich’ our diets. Other food like chocolate, ice cream and even yoghurt are now laced with a added dash of protein. Just because protein is good for maintaining muscle mass does not mean more is better. In fact, even when we consume large amounts of protein, only some of it is actually used by the body. One should let idli be the carbohydrate-rich comfort food that it is.

Chandran Nallathambi,

Hyderabad

Bold move

Sir — Germany’s decision to ease its debt brake and establish a fund worth 500 billion euros for defence and infrastructure is a necessary step in strengthening national and European security. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the unpredictable international climate require a robust defence strategy. Friedrich Merz’s leadership in pushing this reform is commendable as it strengthens Germany’s position within NATO and ensures long-term security and self-reliance. Germany’s commitment to investing in its defence is crucial for the stability of Europe and the international community.

A.K. Subramaniam,

Mumbai

Sir — While the recent constitutional reform in Germany promises increased defence spending, it raises concerns about the long-term fiscal implications. The shift from fiscal restraint to increased borrowing could burden future generations. While the current geopolitical climate justifies such spending, Germany must ensure that fiscal discipline remains a priority once the immediate threats subside. Balancing defence needs with sustainable economic growth will be crucial for Germany’s future prosperity.

Jai Prakash Gupta,

Ambala

Sir — The German Bundestag’s vote to reform the debt brake represents a significant shift in the country’s defence policy. With rising global tensions, particularly in eastern Europe, it is clear that a strong and self-reliant Germany is essential for regional stability. This reform not only fortifies Germany’s defence capabilities but also sets a precedent for other European nations to increase their investments in security. It is a bold move that signals Germany’s readiness to take a leading role in European and global defence matters.

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Jalandhar

Bad omen

Sir — The comments of the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, about serving a third term raise serious concerns about the potential erosion of democratic norms in that country. The two-term limit, enshrined in the Constitution, ensures a balance of power and prevents authoritarian tendencies. Any attempt to breach this limit could set a dangerous precedent. If Trump’s suggestion to amend the Constitution or manipulate the system gains traction, it would be a clear threat to American democracy and its foundational principles.

Kiran Agarwal,

Calcutta

Sir — The two-term limit for US presidents, instituted by the 22nd amendment, serves as a safeguard against any individual consolidating power. Donald Trump’s suggestion of a third term contradicts this vital check on power. History has shown the dangers of extended presidencies, most notably with Franklin D. Roosevelt. Maintaining the integrity of this amendment is crucial to prevent any leader from becoming a permanent fixture in American politics, ensuring that the US remains a true democracy. However, given the difficulty of passing constitutional amendments, this idea appears to be more of a rhetorical tactic than a serious proposal.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Take the lead

Sir — India’s exemption of import duties on key capital goods for electric vehicle battery production is a much-needed step in boosting domestic manufacturing. By reducing the costs of battery components, the government is accelerating the transition to clean energy and fostering technological innovation. This move positions India to play a pivotal role in the global EV market. With the right investments in research and development, India can reduce dependence on imports and become a leader in EV technology, ultimately benefiting both the economy and the environment.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Green organisms

Sir — The recent breakthrough in using engineered bacteria to create biodegradable plastics is a promising step toward solving the global plastic pollution crisis. This innovation could help reduce reliance on petroleum-based plastics and create materials that decompose naturally, benefiting the environment. However, as the technology is still in its early stages, scaling it up to industrial levels remains a challenge. Nevertheless, the potential for sustainable plastic production from renewable sources offers a hopeful glimpse into a cleaner, greener future.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai

Be patient

Sir — The plunge in the Sensex and Nifty50 signals growing concerns about the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States of America. Although discussions between India and the US are progressing, the uncertainty surrounding the tariffs has triggered market volatility. With IT stocks among the hardest hit, investors should remain vigilant and monitor how the market reacts once the tariffs take effect. While the situation remains fluid, experts suggest a balanced, patient approach.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta