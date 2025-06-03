Letters to the editor: The Hanging Skyscraper is a highly speculative project

Fantasy project

Sir — The Hanging Gardens of Babylon, believed to have been built by King Nebuchadnezzar II for his wife, were one of the Seven Wonders of the ancient world. While there is no proof that they actually existed, modern architects seem to have taken a leaf from Nebuchadnezzar’s book and come up with a concept of hanging buildings. In an ambitious proposal, the Cloud Architecture Office has introduced a conceptual design for a skyscraper that will be suspended from an asteroid and hang upside-down in space. But despite its scientific backing, the project seems to be a highly speculative one, with no funding or timeline for initiation and completion. One wonders whether the Hanging Skyscraper will remain a figment of imagination.

Dibakar Seal,

Dubai

Rabid tongue

Sir — Once considered to have the last word in the ruling Trinamool Congress’s affairs in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Anubrata Mondal now finds himself cornered in his party (“Frankenstein’s Mon... dal”, May 31). The TMC had asked Mondal to apologise after an audio clip surfaced in which he was purportedly heard using abusive language in a phone call with the Bolpur police station inspector in charge, Liton Halder. The party warned Mondal that failure to comply would result in disciplinary action. However, a mere apology is not enough. Mondal should be investigated.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — It is most unbecoming of a political leader to abuse a senior police officer and issue threats of sexual assault against the latter’s family (“Mr Muck”, June 2). Anubrata Mondal’s abusive comments against a police officer reveals his disrespect for the police force. Politicians are expected to refrain from using foul language.

Arun Kumar Baksi,

Calcutta

Sir — The leaked audio clip of a conversation between Anubrata Mondal and a police officer was unsurprising. The use of foul language by politicians has become commonplace these days. What is shocking, though, is the attempt by Firhad Hakim, the mayor of Calcutta, to dismiss it as a “puchke” (minor) incident. The public conduct of leaders cannot seem to stoop any lower.

Ardhendu Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — A political leader abusing a police officer and issuing threats of sexual assault against his family members mark a new low in Indian politics. Anubrata Mondal must be given strict punishment, else other leaders would be emboldened to similarly use derogatory language against police personnel.

Sujit Kumar Bhowmik,

East Midnapore

Modern teacher

Sir — The editorial, “To madam, with love” (May 31), which describes the positive impact that an Artificial Intelligence-powered humanoid teacher is having in a school in rural Uttar Pradesh, is enlightening. It is due to Madam Suman, the robot teacher, that students’ attendance has risen. Students find it interesting to learn from robots, which have now become indispensable, while human teachers remain overburdened with non-teaching duties.

However, manipulation and misinformation are significant hurdles that AI is facing. Hence, scientists should see to it that humanoid teachers only impart

correct information to learners.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — The era of pedagogical learning is set to be transformed with the introduction of an AI-driven education system. The Indian educational system has been predominantly marked by rote learning. Interactive learning has not been encouraged in this country even in higher education. An AI-driven education system may be the harbinger of change, breaking the shackles of the outdated pedagogical method.

It is often the case that human teachers, to conceal their limitations, discourage students from asking questions in class. But students unhesitatingly interact with machines owing to the lower chances of being ridiculed by the humanoid teacher in front of their classmates.

Asim Bandopadhyay,

Howrah

Sir — AI-powered educators like Madam Suman highlight AI’s potential to transform learning by offering patience, consistency, and engagement. While AI bridges gaps in traditional education, its unchecked use raises concerns about job displacement and misinformation. Balancing AI’s role is crucial — using it as a supportive tool rather than a replacement ensures creativity, emotional intelligence, and mentorship, qualities that remain central to education. Responsible use is key to preserving essential human qualities in learning.

Dhananjay Sinha,

Calcutta

Elusive benefit

Sir — Despite the Mater­nity Benefit (Amend­ment) Act, 2017 reinforcing women’s right to maternity leave, gaps in policy implementation and enforcement remain (“Gap persists”, May 30). The Supreme Court recently had to clarify that maternity leave is a fundamental right. However, challenges persist in ensuring that all women, particularly those in the informal sector who are not often covered under the Act, can access the benefits.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Beauty queen

Sir — Opal Suchata Chuan­gsri, a 21-year-old cancer survivor from Thailand, has won the 72nd Miss World title. Her remarkable blend of elegance, intelligence, and compassion has brought immense pride to Thailand. Her advocacy for breast cancer awareness through the initiative, Opal for HER, showcases how beauty queens can drive meaningful social change and inspire increased community engagement.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala