Search for a better world

Ironically, it is not an unnerving Artificial Intel­ligence-dominated world or even the threat of a fast-changing climate that is generating the prevailing feeling of hopelessness. Rather, the unthinking acts of our narcissistic, power-hungry leaders who are shaping the world to suit their whims are bringing us down. They do not seem to have any compunction about fostering hatred everywhere and even plunging the world into the horrors of warfare. The concept of ‘servant leaders’ has vanished and politicians spend time nursing vote banks to remain in power.

Not only is it a challenge to find real-life role models for our children but it is also hard to hold up figures from history because yesterday’s heroes have fallen from grace and been turned into today’s villains. While we win awards in foreign lands, bridges and roofs collapse at home. While we are ranked the fourth-largest economy in the world, there are pockets of abject poverty within. While we have glittering metropolitan cities, there are large swathes outside them that do not have uninterrupted electricity. While an impressive assortment of fancy cars are introduced and sold each year, there isn’t enough road surface to drive them on and the available stretches are pitted with potholes. While we have great river systems, many people do not have easy access to drinking water. It is a topsy-turvy world.

In this scenario, it is only natural to question where we are going wrong. I think that in our quest for name and fame, we don’t realise that we have forgotten how to attend to the things that really matter. The rising demand for influencers, image-builders and brand-enhancers is indicative of the current trend of chasing the limelight without building substance. We see a singular disregard for detail, accuracy, tidiness and aesthetics. As for the sterling traits of character, they seem to have vanished while we have been busy building dazzling careers for our young. Then there is this senseless hankering for external validation and a glaring absence of self-reflection and self-criticism. Unfortunately, it is the examples of self-centredness and self-projection of our leaders that we have chosen to follow while nurturing the next generation.

To build a better world, let us begin by actively discouraging children from chasing hollow, fleeting fame. We must help them cultivate solid virtues of citizenship: integrity, cleanliness, discipline, hard work and compassion must be instilled and modelled once again. And attention to detail always pays rich dividends. Outstanding talent and performance are universally recognised but it is character that is instrumental in the attainment of happiness and fulfilment. But development of character cannot happen in the absence of living role models.

Many young parents wish to shield their children from the toxicity of undesirable adult behaviour. The other day, a little boy, on being told to listen to his elders, asked a telling question: “Do I have to listen to all older people whether they are nice or not”? I was suddenly reminded of the value education classes I used to take many moons ago, on the importance of ‘disobedience’. Thankfully, I didn’t get into trouble with parents or with my school authorities. My intention was to prevent children from falling into the clutches of unscrupulous adults.

Instead of trying to protect children from the disturbing influences of political leaders and shallow adults, we need to focus on preparing them for a meaningful future. We must learn to look at achievement from a fresh perspective. Nowadays, awards come cheap and much is made of the certificates and prizes that are liberally and indiscriminately doled out to individuals and institutions. Even students who have scored well in public examinations have to have their photographs in the papers. Schools should be proud of the quality of education they impart and not be defined by flashy infrastructure and spectacular results of exams which, incidentally, seem to be easily achievable.

Our educational institutions must be kept clean in every sense of the term. In order to develop the character of an individual or indeed, of an institution, we must attend diligently to the mundane.

Devi Kar is director, Modern High School for Girls, Calcutta