Letters to the editor: The glamour of the Cannes red carpet is a thing of the past

Roll it up

Sir — As another Cannes Film Festival concludes, it becomes clear that the glamour associated with the event is now a thing of the past. While the films impressed and the stars shone, the red carpet lacked its usual sparkle. The new dress code diluted the extravagance once expected from dresses. Moreover, the influx of influencers has rendered the event increasingly commercial and overcrowded. In an age where celebrity visibility is constant, mystique has withered. The red carpet’s transformation into an accessible platform has stripped it of its exclusivity — and with that, its allure. It is time to roll it up.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

In trouble

Sir — Manchester United’s latest defeat marks more than the end of a disappointing season. It signals the disintegration of a footballing institution. What was once a beacon of passion and identity has become a corporate shell, with cost-cutting and boardroom indifference replacing ambition and heart. The detachment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe — one of the co-owners of the club — from the game mirrors the wider disconnect between ownership and loyal supporters worldwide. Football is about more than trophies; it is about belonging, community, and joy. For Manchester United’s fans, there is now only despair. A radical shift in vision and values is essential if the club is to rediscover its soul.

Indranil Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — In their new coach, Ruben Amorim, Manchester United may have finally found a figure capable of long-term leadership. Despite enduring a catastrophic season, Amorim’s tactical vision and calm resolve stand out amid the chaos. Sacking him now would only perpetuate the cycle of instability that has plagued the club for over a decade. Manchester United must resist the urge for short-term fixes and, instead, build a team around his philosophy. The absence of European football could be turned into an advantage, allowing space for development. Continuity, not upheaval, must now be the foundation for any hope of resurgence.

Pradip Bhattacharjee,

Calcutta

Sir — Manchester United’s crisis extends well beyond the field. Bloated egos in the boardroom, misguided cost-saving, and an overreliance on marketable names have eroded the club’s foundations. Ruben Amorim has ideas worth nurturing but he lacks the resources and the support to implement meaningful change. If the current core remains, another mediocre season looms. A lighter fixture in the future offers a rare chance to rebuild thoughtfully. What Manchester United needs is not a new manager but a new mindset — one rooted in patience, trust, and identity. Without this, the club risks becoming a cautionary tale rather than a comeback story.

A.K. Sen,

Calcutta

Checkmate

Sir — The ban on chess in Afghanistan is not merely a prohibition of a pastime, it is yet another symbol of cultural regression. Once played in cafés and homes, chess represented thought, strategy, and freedom. Now, under the Taliban’s narrow interpretation, it is deemed a threat. This is a loss not only for Afghanistan’s players but also for a nation that once took pride in intellectual engagement. The suspension, allegedly temporary, mirrors the regime’s broader assault on individual liberties.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

Sir — Chess was more than just a game in Afghanistan — it was an escape and a connection to the world. Banning it under the pretext of gambling ignores its role in education, discipline and global cultural exchange. With each such measure, the Taliban isolates Afghanistan further. This is cultural suffocation masquerading as governance.

Fateh Najamuddin,

Lucknow