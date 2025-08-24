Letters to the editor: The message on boredom is clear — do nothing and brilliance may follow

Ode to boredom

Sir — Boredom is no longer something to escape but something to be scheduled into one’s to do list. Therapists are praising its power and schools are designing lessons around it. The message from the researchers who have studied boredom is clear: do nothing, and brilliance may follow. The scientific term for such wool-gathering is ‘cognitive flexibility’ but the ordinary description is simply daydreaming. Given the way things are going, soon someone will launch a mobile application that will charge a fee to help people get bored properly. After all, nothing, not even boredom, is free in a capitalist world.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Play at home

Sir — The Board of Control for Cricket in India now requires contracted players to play domestic cricket, as was seen when Virat Kohli returned to a Ranji match after 12 years in January this year. The BCCI has now reminded the state associations picking the Duleep Trophy squads for their respective zones “that it’s imperative that all currently available India players are selected for their respective zonal teams”. This mandate underlines the importance of red-ball match practice at the domestic level. The rule helps players regain form and benefits emerging talent through exposure. While the directive could clash with rest and recovery schedules, the stipulation serves long-term preparation. The balance between sustaining international performance and preserving domestic pathways is delicate and must be treaded carefully.

Birkha Khadka Duvarseli,

Siliguri

Sir — The BCCI’s mandate on cricketers participating in domestic tournaments ensures that elite players do not bypass national matches which support the health of the red-ball game and offers mentoring to young talent. The directive may, however, impose fatigue and risk injury among those carrying international burdens. Domestic cricket demands time and focus that might dilute readiness for the looming Twenty20 World Cup and Asia Cup. The policy strengthens domestic credentials yet its timing could compromise preparation for high-pressure, short-format tournaments.

Koustabh Sengupta,

Calcutta

Without soul

Sir — Artificial Intel­ligence technology has entered Indian cinema. Be it a reworked ending in Ambikapathy and Raan­jhanaa or a full-length pro­ject in the form of Chi­ranjeevi Hanuman, such AI-aided films raise questions about creativity, livelihood, and ethics. AI can cut costs and open doors to ambitious visual projects that might otherwise be impossible. Yet, the replacement of writers, directors and technicians is not progress but displacement. Film-making has always been a collective human endeavour. If prompts replace human collaboration, it may leave audiences with efficient but soulless films.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Local pride

Sir — Bandel cheese, introduced by the Portuguese, is vying for a Geographical Indication tag, joining a long list of unique food items, crafts and traditions from West Bengal. A GI tag preserves heritage and offers producers recognition. It can help farmers, artisans and sweet-makers resist market dilution. At the same time, applying for and maintaining GI status are costly with the benefits being unevenly distributed. Some producers may see little change in income. The challenge lies in ensuring that prestige translates into fair livelihoods.

Nibedita Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The rush for GI tags reflects Bengal’s cultural wealth. From Shaktigarh’s lyangcha to Notungram’s wooden dolls to Bandel’s cheese, each product embodies history. Their recognition builds pride.

Arun Gupta,

Calcutta