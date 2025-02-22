Letters to the Editor: Spotlight on Japanese company's unusual perks

Unusual perks

Sir — A hefty salary package usually seals the deal for most job applicants. However, a company in Japan offers unconventional perks to lure young talent. Employees of Trust Ring can not only have free alcohol during work hours but also take time off to recover from hangovers. They are even allowed leaves to grieve when their favourite celebrities retire or tie the knot. Even after paying the bare minimum, the company has still been able to retain workers as a result of these perks. While such perks may ensure the elusive work-life balance, will they be enough to help workers weather the high costs of living?

Tathagata Bose, Calcutta

Fresh face

Sir — Rekha Gupta, a first-time Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Shalimar Bagh, was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi on Thursday (“Delhi: New CM, old blots”, Feb 21). The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years. This marks a major shift in the political landscape of the national capital.

The nomination of Gupta is significant for several reasons. She is not only the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi, after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi, but also the sole woman chief minister in any BJP-ruled state. She is also one of the only two currently serving women chief ministers in India alongside Mamata Banerjee. Gupta takes charge at a time when Delhi is emerging out of a turbulent phase following the corruption scandal surrounding the previous Aam Aadmi Party government.

Khokan Das, Calcutta

Sir — The selection of Rekha Gupta as chief minister was a strategic move by the BJP with an eye on the women voter base (“House rules”, Feb 21). In the Delhi assembly election, the percentage of women voters was much more than men’s in 40 constituencies. But the saffron party should not be under the impression that a high female voter turnout automatically translates to victory. For instance, in Okhla, the women’s turnout was 5.79% higher than the men’s but the result still went in favour of the AAP.

The BJP’s choice of Gupta, a fresh face in politics, reflects a replay of the party’s decision in the past to choose similar fresh faces for the top post in other key states as a ploy to beat anti-incumbency.

Abhijit Chakraborty, Howrah

Sir — Similar to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has chosen a relatively new face as chief minister of Delhi. Rekha Gupta rose from the grassroots to become president of the Delhi University Students Union and is now the chief minister. But choosing a woman as chief minister is not enough. The BJP will have to walk the talk when it comes to empowering women and address the civic issues that have been plaguing the national capital. Gupta has her task cut out to make Delhi liveable again.

Bal Govind, Noida

Sir — The appointment of Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s chief minister indicates the BJP’s increasing tendency to favour low-profile, loyal leaders over seasoned heavyweights. This strategy is not new in Indian politics. The Congress, too, in its heyday prevented the rise of regional power centres. The BJP seems to be redefining federal politics by sidelining state satraps and ensuring uniformity across its ranks.

Gopalaswamy J., Chennai

Thaw in ties

Sir — India and Qatar recently announced a strategic partnership to enhance cooperation in trade, energy, and security. This marks a resetting of ties after a frosty stretch over the 2023 espionage case. Robust ties with Qatar will help New Delhi forge strategic relations with other West Asian countries.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai