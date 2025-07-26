Age of cruel disregard

An unsettling transformation is emerging in a city once synonymous with unwavering respect for elders. The study, “Aging a Concern? Exploring Factors Driving Geriatric Relocation to Old Age Homes in Kolkata and Surrounding Areas”, offers insights into the subtle and sometimes challenging circumstances that have led a growing number of senior citizens in Calcutta to transition from their cherished ancestral homes to austere old-age facilities. This comprehensive research, grounded in personal interviews with residents from several care homes around the metropolis, reveals not just isolated cases of neglect but a systemic shift in the fabric of family life and

societal values.

Filial piety, once considered an unassailable cultural cornerstone, has begun to erode under the pressures of modernisation and changing family structures. Traditionally, Calcutta’s cultural landscape was defined by strong family ties and vibrant community or ‘para’ culture. However, changing urban structures, financial pressures, and the fragmentation of joint family systems have altered these dynamics. The shift to nuclear family arrangements has disrupted the old-age security that families once provided. Along with that, given the diminishing community ethos, elderly residents who had long been part of close-knit communities now find themselves deserted. Therefore, many elderly individuals are caught between lingering expectations of familial and community support and the modern reality of dispersed and often indifferent families.

While the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 recognises the right of parents to receive support from their offspring or kin, there is a lack of implementation and awareness. Moreover, the changing social status of the elderly has increased the risk of abuse, neglect and abandonment by younger generations. With familial contact dwindling and financial constraints tightening, the elderly are increasingly seeing old-age homes not as a luxury but as the only viable option to secure their basic needs and personal dignity.

Several narratives emerged when elderly residents were asked about their reasons for relocation to old-age homes. The most common concerns revolved around health issues, financial constraints, emotional distress, societal stigma, and perceived burdens on family. Health problems, especially when compounded by inadequate familial support, often compelled elderly individuals to relocate to old-age homes. Widowed, unmarried or divorced elderly people, lacking spousal or filial support, faced heightened vulnerability. Financial instability further complicated their ability to maintain an independent living. The rising cost of living and inadequate retirement savings/benefits — particularly among women — left them with few alternatives but

institutional care. Financial constraints and limited space within extended families often contributed to this rejection. Additionally, many feared imposing themselves on their families or disrupting their routines, opting for institutional care as a way to preserve their dignity and independence.

Emotional distress, rooted in grief from the loss of loved ones or trauma from abuse, also frequently prompted relocation. Many elderly individuals described histories of being overlooked, exploited or even harshly reprimanded/physically abused by family members. For some, their homes had become an unbearable nightmare of pain and isolation. Several elderly individuals exhibited early signs of mental health struggles, reflecting the deep emotional trauma that had forced them into institutional care. Another added layer of complexity for elderly men is societal stigma; they viewed living with their daughters’ families as a sign of weakness. Although some elderly received consistent family support, others faced outright rejection or inadequate assistance.

The complexities of elder care cannot be reduced to a narrative of familial neglect. While families are often seen as abandoning their elders, this perspective overlooks the structural, systemic, and economic constraints that shape caregiving realities. Financial strain, declining health and the lack of accessible, affordable and amenable communal care arrangements create conditions where families struggle to provide consistent support. Many older adults, aware of these hardships, choose not to burden their families, further complicating the caregiving dynamic. At the same time, these narratives expose a troubling shift — care is increasingly being driven by obligation rather than genuine affection, with some elders being placed in care homes without their consent. This not only strips them of autonomy but also reinforces their sense of powerlessness. The erosion of familial care is not merely a moral failing but a consequence of broader systemic inadequacies that leave both elders and their families without viable alternatives.

Distinct themes emerged from the study, highlighting a clear divide between facilities serving different economic groups. Residents in higher-end homes enjoyed a range of amenities, from spacious living quarters to regular mental and physical health support to organised recreational activities like yoga classes, and even occasional holiday trips. In contrast, the elderly in lower-income facilities faced a harsher reality. They had to live in cramped rooms with inadequate bedding and minimal services, conditions that were all too common. One resident described the home as a “shelter for the destitute”. This disparity is not merely about physical comfort; it reflects deeper issues of neglect due to resource inadequacy, leading to serious implications for their well-being.

In conclusion, the narratives went beyond documenting personal hardships; they exposed systemic gaps in elder care that require urgent attention. The findings point to a dual challenge: while certain facilities provide a model of comprehensive care by integrating physical, emotional, and even mental health support, many others lag far behind due to insufficient funding and resource allocation. Issues such as inadequate staffing, lack of proper medical services, and an absence of proper legislative safeguards compound the vulnerability of the elderly. The findings provide a call to policymakers, community leaders, and families alike to forge a future where the elderly are met with the respect, care, empathy and comprehensive support they rightfully deserve. The hope is that by addressing these critical issues head-on, Calcutta — and indeed, all of India — can ensure that the twilight years of its citizens are marked by security, respect and the warmth of a truly caring community.

Anwesha Saha has completed her Masters in Social Work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Asha Banu Soletti is Professor at the Centre for Health and Mental Health, School of Social Work, TISS, Mumbai