Letters to the Editor: Rice divides opinion in the 21st century

Sir — There would perhaps be no civilisation without rice. Yet, people in the 21st century cannot make up their minds about what to do with rice. Recently, an actor nearly passed out from mock horror when asked if he eats rice. He is not the only one who thinks that rice is the devil’s food, responsible for obesity. This is a myth popular across the world. Yet, people also cannot seem to get enough of rice when it comes to cosmetics — rice and rice water are seen as magic products that are used for everything, from glowing skin to soft hair. While the world battles over where to put rice — in their stomachs or on their skins — the poor and middle-classes in India will only be sighing with relief at the news that prices of this staple are set to come down in the country.

Namrata Joshi, Delhi

Sir — The American short-seller, Hindenburg Research, has closed down after facing scrutiny over alleged connections with hedge funds in preparing reports to target companies (“Adani-baiter Hindenburg to shut shop”, Jan 17). The research firm became prominent two years ago for its report accusing the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate of stock manipulation.

Further, the closure of Hindenburg Research came days ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as the president of the United States of America. This raises many questions: did Nathan Anderson, the founder of the research firm, opt to shut shop to avoid penalties by the US’s regulatory authorities for how he operated his ‘business’? Hindenburg cannot be allowed to escape after having harmed Indian investors with its revelations. The sudden disbanding of the firm must be investigated.

A.P. Thiruvadi, Chennai

Sir — Hindenburg Research faces scrutiny over alleged securities fraud and undisclosed interests. This raises doubts about its report on the Adani Group. The firm’s disbandment has intensified the speculation surrounding its operation. The Adani Group may challenge the credibility of Hindenburg. Indian investors who have faced significant losses following the Hindenburg report can sue the firm. Hindenburg Research must prove its claims on the Adani Group or face an investigation for spreading falsehood.

Gopalaswamy J., Chennai

Sir — Asim Ali’s column on the distinction between the constitutional State and the civilisational State in contemporary India was an interesting read (“Different visions”, Jan 18). While I agree with most of the arguments that he made in the column, I would also like to make an addition. Indian nationalism during its inception was ‘civilisational nationalism’ because the formative discussions on Indian nationalism centred on the reclamation of the lost glorious past. The works of European Orientalists who ‘rediscovered’ Indian antiquity in the 18th and 19th centuries played a crucial role in this. The present turn towards a civilisation State is similarly premised on the idea of a lost ‘Ramrajya’.

Monirul Islam, Calcutta

Sir — In “Different visions”, Asim Ali sums up the differences between the constitutional State and the civilisational State but fails to touch upon certain key points. Ali raises the question of the importance of the Indian Constitution but the answers he provides do not address the vital concerns regarding nationhood and the need for special rights for minorities and the economically disadvantaged.

Birkha Khadka Duvarseli, Siliguri

Sir — In “Concocted history” (Jan 16), Swapan Dasgupta scrutinises the claim of “second liberation” by the interim regime in Bangladesh. But Dasgupta should have also pointed out how the epidemic of second liberation has affected India as well. Despite the bad blood between the two nations at present, New Delhi and Dhaka remain closely connected by history. While Bangladesh is disregarding the legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Indians are maligning the sacrifices of the likes of Mahatma Gandhi by saying that “true independence” was only achieved with the consecration of the Ram temple.

Kajal Chatterjee, Calcutta

Sir — It seems that the current dispensation in Bangladesh is hell-bent on distorting facts about the liberation war in 1971, including the contributions of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the role of the Indian army in the war (“Concocted history”). Such falsification of facts will not change the course of history.

Gurnoor Grewal, Chandigarh

Sir — Many Indians migrate to Gulf countries in search of livelihood opportunities. Even if the work is menial, the monetary compensation offered by these countries is far higher than that of India. Saudi Arabia, for instance, is home to approximately 2.6 million Indians as of 2024. But Riyadh recently tightened its visa rules for Indian workers, requiring pre-verification of professional and academic qualifications for work visas. This is disconcerting. Other Gulf countries might follow suit to control the number of Indians entering their territories. Finding jobs in the Gulf is thus expected to become challenging.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar, Mumbai

Sir — Business owners who glorify workaholism, overwork and sleep deprivation are inflicting as much harm on the people as celebrities who advertise tobacco products. Overwork and lack of sleep are extremely detrimental to health. Promotion and glorification of unhealthy lifestyles, work ethics and products must be curbed.

Sujit De, Calcutta