Letters to the editor: Research shows use of abbreviations in texting feels like brush-offs

Spell it out

Sir — Brevity may be the soul of wit, but it is certainly not the key to a soulful text message. Research has now found that short forms lead to people feeling shortchanged, with abbreviations feeling like brush-offs. Typing ‘ty’ instead of thank you, for instance, can come across less like gratitude and more like a shrug in digital form. Without full words, text messages now resemble ancient scrolls — cryptic, abbreviated, and emotionally barren. If people value their relationships, perhaps it is time to spell things out — literally and emotionally. Meaningful connections deserve more than hieroglyphic texts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rimika Ghosh, Calcutta

Go beyond rhetoric

Sir — The Congress’s Ahmedabad session, while symbolically rich, offered little substance beyond familiar rhetoric (“Still clueless”, April 100). Reaffirming its commitment to constitutional values is commendable, but repeated resolutions without concrete action sound increasingly hollow. Organisational reform at the grass roots is vital, yet factionalism and unclear strategies remain unresolved. Referencing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel may serve as a nostalgic gesture, but is not a substitute for present-day political clarity. To counter a centralised and entrenched ruling regime, the Congress requires not only ideals but also strategy, discipline, and relatable leadership. The time for declarations has passed; only sustained, tangible reform will determine the party’s future relevance.

Mihir Kanungo, Calcutta

Sir — The attempt by the Congress to project ideological clarity in Ahmedabad is a step forward. Yet it is insufficient without a compelling vision for India’s future. Symbolism and legacy can only go so far. The youth and middle class seek leadership with fresh ideas, not recycled resolutions. Calls for a caste census and social justice must be matched with inclusive economic plans and grass-roots action. The high-command culture cannot simply be replaced with another layer of confusion. True revival will require imagination, courage, and engagement, not nostalgia. Without these, the Congress risks becoming a spectator in the democracy it helped build.

Bikram Banerjea, Mumbai

Sir — The All India Congress Committee session in Ahmedabad marks another attempt at introspection. But introspection without execution achieves little. There is value in returning to constitutional ideals and empowering grass-roots workers, but clarity of purpose and unity remain elusive for the Grand Old Party. Repeated resolutions and ideological declarations will not suffice if they are not matched by discipline, consistent messaging, and mobilisation. Still, the emphasis on decentralisation offers hope. If followed through sincerely, it could rejuvenate a party long burdened by inertia. The Congress must now move beyond declarations and deliver action, or risk being remembered solely for what it once was.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Sir — The Congress has, once again, dusted off its revival manual, this time on the historic banks of the Sabarmati. The talk of grassroots empowerment and reclaiming legacies is noble, but hardly new. India waits not for more declarations of values, but for evidence of vitality. Slogans and symbolism cannot substitute for boots on the ground. If reclaiming Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the plan, perhaps the party could also borrow some of his resolve.

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai, Bihar

More needed

Sir — The Reserve Bank of India’s timely repo rate cut offers a welcome breather to India’s business sector amidst global turbulence. However, the lowered gross domestic product projection signals deeper economic concerns that monetary policy alone may not resolve. Trade tensions triggered by the United States of America risk replicating the damaging protectionism of the 1930s. A sustainable path lies not in tit-for-tat tariffs but in embracing innovation and strategic competitiveness. For India, this is a moment to strengthen domestic capabilities while actively pursuing balanced trade partnerships. Stimulus must go hand-in-hand with structural reform to weather the uncertainty ahead.

Namrata Joshi, Calcutta

Sir — The RBI’s repo rate cut may offer short-term relief but it must not mask the structural challenges confronting the Indian economy. The accommodative stance signals a clear intent to support growth, yet rate reductions alone cannot offset the risks posed by global trade uncertainty. With protectionism rising and key export markets under pressure, India must diversify its trade portfolio and invest in long-term productivity. The lowered growth forecast is a wake-up call. Policy consistency, robust infrastructure, and reforms promoting ease of doing business are essential if India is to remain resilient amidst the gathering global economic storm.

Reshmi Chakraborty, Calcutta

Sir — Rate cuts help, but lasting growth demands structural reform, trade stability, and policy foresight amid global uncertainty and protectionism.

Tirthankar Ghose, Calcutta