Letters to the editor: New study suggests aliens are not too interested in contacting Earth

Earthly attitude

Sir — A new study suggests that aliens might exist but they are as uninspired as the rest of us. The theory of “radical mundanity” proposes that extraterrestrials have not contacted Earth because they are neither too advanced nor too interested. It is oddly comforting to imagine an alien civilisation hitting the same cosmic snooze button as humans. Perhaps they, too, have meetings, chores, and a shared sense that space travel is overrated. Perhaps the ‘great silence’ of space is not an existential riddle but simply a case of interstellar indifference. No one, it seems, wants to start the conversation first.

Ireima Imsong,

Imphal

Balanced approach

Sir — The decision to allow green firecrackers during this year’s Diwali in the National Capital Region under a regulated window poses a complex challenge for public health. This move indicates some recognition that festivities matter in people’s lives. The allowance of less-polluting fireworks certified by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research‑National Environmental Engineering Research Institute offers a concession to tradition and industry while signalling environmental concern. On the other hand, the fact remains that green crackers, too, emit significant pollution and that enforcement of restricted hours and genuine certification may falter. The city’s air quality is already sliding into the poor category ahead of the festival. This will only make matters worse.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Sir — For many, Diwali is a time of lights, laughter and fireworks. Regulating rather than banning firecrackers makes sense from a psychological and social perspective. People are far more likely to comply with moderate rules rather than with draconian ones. If controlled bursting of green crackers can satisfy the celebratory urge and reduce health risk, it may be the pragmatic route. Nonetheless what this really means is that monitoring must be rigorous. Without it, the volume of bursting crackers could counteract the benefits of less-polluting fireworks. Some estimates warn that even a 30% reduction in emissions per cracker is meaningless if the quantity being burst doubles.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Real reel

Sir — The film, Home­bound, shows how a crisis like the Covid-19 lockdown can sharply reveal societal fault-lines. Homebound sets a vivid scene where two young men — one Dalit and one Muslim — strive for a police job and face prejudice at every turn. It succeeds in turning inequality into lived experience and forces audiences to recognise systemic bias. Yet the film may overstate its case: at times, the setting feels compressed into a symbolic zone rather than a fully functioning world. The narrative’s singular focus on caste and faith leaves lesser room for nuance about other intersecting factors in the characters’ lives.

Jayanta Datta,

Calcutta

Tactile strength

Sir — The disappearance of handwriting is not merely about changing tools; it is about losing a tactile connection to thought. Handwriting slows the mind, giving ideas time to form. Schools once treated it as essential training for clarity and discipline. Now, even signatures are digital squiggles. There is nothing wrong with efficiency but when expression becomes purely typed, individuality fades. It would be sensible for schools to keep some handwriting practice alive, not as nostalgia but as exercise for the brain.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

Sir — The shift to digital text has made communication convenient but often careless. The simple act of writing a note by hand demands presence. It shows attention, and it lingers longer in memory.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai