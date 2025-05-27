Letters to the editor: Mysore Pak is the latest victim of India's renaming brigade

Sweet and sour

Sir — Renaming historical institutions with the intention of erasing traditions has become commonplace in India. The latest thing though to come under the glare of the renaming brigade is a sweet. Mysore Pak, a popular sweetmeat from Mysuru renowned for its rich, buttery texture, has been renamed as ‘Mysore Shree’ by some sweetshops in Jaipur. The move is being seen as a symbolic gesture in light of the hostilities with Pakistan. Interestingly, the Kannada word, ‘paka’, which is derived from the Sanksrit word, ‘pakva’, refers to the making of sugar syrup and has no connection to India’s neighbour. Its replacement with ‘shree’, which is used to signify a title in Sanskrit, ends up altering the meaning. But the renaming brigade has no time to invest in etymology.

Devangana Bhat,

Bengaluru

Call for peace

Sir — T.M. Krishna deserves plaudits for penning the excellent article, “Endangered dove” (May 24), which was an earnest call for peace amidst warmongering. It is hypocritical for vengeful people sitting in front of their television sets in the comfort of their homes thousands of miles from the front line to call Krishna an “armchair commentator”. War is demanded by those who have never faced the bullet.

Are the people who demand war with Pakistan aware of the predicaments faced by the soldiers and the common people stranded in the war zone? In these times of muscular nationalism, which has merchants of hatred baying for the blood of ‘enemies’, peaceniks such as Krishna must continue to highlight the futility of battle.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — We are protected by the armed forces. Still, we should not want them to go to war with Pakistan and sacrifice their lives on the pretext of exacting revenge. It is regrettable that some people welcome war with delight as if it were for public entertainment.

Sujit De,

Calcutta

Sir — T.M. Krishna’s advocacy for peace for the sake of those who live along the border is insightful. Strengthening the armed forces does not indicate a willingness for war but defence preparedness. As an aggrieved nation, India had every right to retaliate. But vying for peace can often embolden the enemy State.

T. Ramadas,

Visakhapatnam

Most vulnerable

Sir — Climate justice must be aimed at ensuring the protection of marginalised communities that contribute the least to climate change (“Discriminatory heat”, May 25). Frequent climate disasters in recent times have led to the displacement and the loss of livelihood of poor, Dalit and other vulnerable communities. The disappearance of islands — Lohachara in the Sundarbans is a case in point — is a testimony to the severity of the issue.

Moreover, mega-development projects in sensitive ecosystems like the Great Nicobar Islands have further exacerbated ecological precarity. Equal access to green spaces and insurance against climatic risks are indispensable in this regard.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Scary resurgence

Sir — According to the Union health ministry, India’s count of Covid-19 cases is on the rise (“Covid rise ‘not a worry’”, May 24). Even though experts have said that there is no evidence of a troubling variant that can cause severe illness, the government and the public must exercise caution. In the editorial, “Covid’s spirit” (May 15), it was brought to light that the same ministry had severely undercounted Covid-19 fatalities in 2020 and 2021.

The political imperative to suppress data is dangerous for public health. The ministry must ensure transparency. The Civil Registration System must be modernised and armed with protocols modelled on those prepared by the World Health Organization.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

New leader

Sir — Shubman Gill’s selection as the skipper of the Indian Test team was on expected lines (“It’s that man Shubman, gets Pant as deputy”, May 25). The selectors have picked a balanced team for India’s England tour. India is embarking on an important assignment following the retirement of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. One hopes they come out with flying colours.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

Sir — It is not often the case that a player who was dropped from the Playing XI midway during the last Test series India played is entrusted with the captaincy role within months. With the announcement of Shubman Gill as the captain, a new era begins in Indian Test cricket. In the post-R. Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli era, the 25-year-old Gill has been given the responsibility to lead India in white flannels.

The last two Indian Premier League seasons worked in favour of Gill who captained the Gujarat Titans well; his calm, composed and competitive nature was praised by the stalwarts of the game. But leading a team in the IPL and against England are as different as chalk and cheese. The only way Gill can gain the respect of his teammates — few of whom are senior to him — is by scoring runs and rallying his troop against an aggressive English onslaught.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — The Board of Control for Cricket in India appointed Shubman Gill as the skipper and Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team for the upcoming five-Test series in England. One hopes that under their leadership, the squad will perform well.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta

Sir — Shubman Gill is not the right choice as skipper. Although a prolific batsman, he lacks exposure to international cricket. His selection overlooked many seniors.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta