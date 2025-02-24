Letters to the Editor: Man wins case against PVR for wasting time with ads

Movie time

Sir — Time is money — for owners of multiplexes that is. Most moviegoers have resigned themselves to watching several minutes of advertisements before a film begins. But a man in Bengaluru, who had to sit through 25 minutes of advertisements before the screening of the film, decided that his time was precious too and sued PVR for wasting it. The court, hearteningly, has decided in favour of the man and ordered PVR to pay him compensation for robbing him of his time. While not having to watch a woman jumping in a puddle in her supposedly comfortable leggings many times over will certainly be a relief, one wonders how those moviegoers who are never on time themselves will cope with a reduced duration of ads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koushiki Dutta,

Calcutta

Bigger worry

Sir — The recent uproar surrounding India’s Got Latent is a fascinating case study in the intersection of digital media, regulation, and the political landscape in India (“Jokes aside”, Feb 20). While the controversy itself seems to revolve around some crude remarks by the YouTuber, Ranveer Allahbadia, the outcry appears to be less about the comments themselves and more about the growing power struggle over India’s rapidly expanding digital space. The calls for censorship of this space, sparked by the controversy, signal something deeper about the State’s changing relationship with technology and media. The push for regulation, especially through the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, underscores the government’s appetite for control, particularly as it positions itself as the guardian of decency and morality in the digital age.

Nilachal Roy,

Siliguri

Sir — The India’s Got Latent controversy might seem trivial, but it is emblematic of the broader struggles over media control, freedom of expression, and the evolving role of the State in our digital lives. As creators like Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina become pawns in a much bigger game, one has to wonder: will we see more creators pleading for regulation just to avoid the censor’s axe? Time will tell, but the story here is much bigger than a few bad jokes. The outcome of this case will decide how freedom of speech shapes up in India.

Siddharth Narula,

Patiala

Sir — The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent is less about crude humour and more about the growing control of digital media. While Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks may have raised eyebrows, the real issue lies in the government’s expanding power to regulate and censor online content. The Supreme Court’s rulings in various cases have shown that foul language does not automatically equate to obscenity. But the State’s appetite for censorship is alarming. It reflects a deeper political strategy of techno-patrimonialism where digital media becomes another tool for political dominance. The real question here is who gets to decide what is acceptable in the digital age.

R.K. Jain,

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — Ranveer Allah­badia’s remarks may have been crass, but the moral panic surrounding them seems disproportionate. The Supreme Court has already clarified that coarse language does not automatically constitute obscenity. The real concern is the government’s increasing role in regulating digital content as seen with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This push for regulation is less about protecting morals and more about asserting political control in the digital realm. With political parties embracing digital censorship, we must question whether free expression is being sacrificed for populist agendas.

P.V. Prakash,

Mumbai

Dammed flow

Sir — The construction of a massive hydroelectric dam by China on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, a key source of water for India, is sparking serious concerns. While China’s commitment to renewable energy is commendable, its dam project raises questions about the environmental and geopolitical consequences for lower riparian countries like India and Bangladesh. The lack of a solid water-sharing agreement, coupled with the seismically active region’s risk of natural disasters, only heightens the anxiety. It is clear that regional cooperation on transboundary rivers is crucial, yet the political climate in South Asia makes it difficult to imagine a unified water management plan. Dialogue through platforms like the Expert Level Mechanism is vital to address these growing concerns.

Mangal Kumar Das,

South 24 Parganas

Sir — China’s ambitious hydroelectric project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet has triggered alarm bells for India, raising both environmental and diplomatic concerns. As the Brahmaputra flows through India and Bangladesh, the impact of such a large-scale dam could be catastrophic for millions dependent on its waters. With no binding water-sharing agreement in place, China’s assurances fall short of assuaging India’s fears. While the growing divide between India and Bangladesh complicates the issue, the lack of a regional water alliance risks the water rights of South Asian countries.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu