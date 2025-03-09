Letters to the editor: Los Angeles couple turns to ChatGPT to navigate relationship troubles

Priceless privacy

Sir — The cost of therapy can be prohibitive. Recently, a couple in Los Angeles going through a rough patch in their relationship turned to ChatGPT because a human therapist was too costly. To their surprise, the Artificial Intelligence chatbot gave them effective advice to restore harmony in their relationship, all for a premium subscription of $20 a month. A real-life mediator would perhaps have charged them the same. But ChatGPT cannot guarantee something else that is priceless. Human therapists are duty-bound to maintain doctor-patient confidentiality. Can AI be trusted to respect its clients’ privacy?

Archana Singh,

Gurugram

Fragile balance

Sir — The article, “Join the dots” (Mar 4), by Sanjoy Hazarika reflects on the bright future projected for Assam at the recent infrastructure and investment summit, Advantage Assam 2.0, organised by the state government. It saw an investment of a whopping 4.91 lakh crore by small and big businesses. Several political leaders and heads of diplomatic missions graced the event, which also set a Guinness world record for the highest number of participants presenting the traditional jhumur dance. The summit held out hope for employment generation in the state.

Tapomoy Ghosh,

East Burdwan

Sir — In “Join the dots”, Sanjoy Hazarika discusses the possibility of rapid industrialisation and investment opportunities in Assam and the Northeast as a result of Advantage Assam 2.0. However, the state government should also be proactive about promoting investment in labour-intensive industries and micro, small and medium enterprises to ensure inclusive socioeconomic development in the region. Development must be balanced with sustainability and conservation of the fragile ecosystem in the Northeast.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

New hope

Sir —Latest research has shown that Aspirin can bolster the body’s immune responses against the spread of cancer (“Aspirin can curb cancer spread”, Mar 6). This is heartening. Aspirin is a common drug that is used to lower the risks of heart attack and stroke. Researchers at the Cambridge University have discovered a specific anti-metastatic action of aspirin that can check the spread of cancer. If the clinical trials for this are successful, it will be one of the most important medical discoveries in recent times.

Manas Mukhopadhyay,

Hooghly

Sir — Cancer is a leading cause of mortality worldwide. Cancer treatment is costly and remains unaffordable for most. A recent study led by Rahul Roychoudhury, an Indian-origin scientist at Cambridge, has found aspirin to be an effective deterrent against the spread of cancer. India must not only bolster its healthcare infrastructure but also invest in research to prevent brain drain.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Biased rules

Sir — The draft regulations issued by the University Grants Commission to check caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions fail to represent the unique challenges faced by the other backward classes and Muslims on campuses (“Improve it”, Mar 6). Such exclusionary rules further perpetuate inequalities.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Back on the field

Sir — It is heartening that Sunil Chhetri, the former captain of the Indian football team, has decided to come out of retirement, to play in the upcoming Fifa International Window (“Chhetri makes a ‘comeback’”, Mar 7). Chhetri’s presence will not only boost the morale of the team but will give him a chance to improve his record.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta