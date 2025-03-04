Letters to the editor: Los Angeles-based Elly Amai has the perfect strawberry

Bitter fruit

Sir — What is the price of perfection? It is approximately Rs 1,650 if the perfection you seek is in the form of a strawberry. This is the price tag on one single, perfect piece of strawberry from the company, Elly Amai, in Los Angeles. But nature is hardly ever perfect. The human obsession with perfection has led to the selective breeding of fruits and vegetables, leaving them at the risk of dying out entirely. Take bananas, for instance. They can be wiped out from Earth in one fell swoop because the majority of commercially-grown bananas, known as Cavendish, are genetically similar to each other — they are the result of years of selective breeding in the search of the perfect fruit — making them highly vulnerable to diseases. A perfect fruit should be a forbidden fruit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gauri Singh,

Bengaluru

Careless attitude

Sir — The clash between the state education minister, Bratya Basu, and left-wing students led by the Students’ Federation of India at Jadavpur University is concerning (“Bratya, student hurt in JU clash”, Mar 2). Levelling charges of gheraoing, manhandling and vandalism against the students, the Trinamool Congress has denounced the incident as an “unprecedented attack”. The protesting students, who were demanding a date for campus elections, were injured by the minister’s car. The education minister’s attempt to deflect attention by asking whether students in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states can protest is irrelevant. With the 2026 Bengal assembly polls drawing close, the TMC must urgently address the students’ concerns.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — The recent clash at Jadavpur University was to be expected as anti-incumbency has been simmering on the campus for a long time. The police should have been proactive while the minister was visiting.

Pratima Manimala,

Howrah

Sir — The students’ protest at Jadavpur University was led by members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s students wing, SFI, demanding that students’ union elections be held at the earliest. Students allegedly gheraoed and vandalised Bratya Basu’s car and manhandled him. Such vandalism should be condemned. Some students, too, were injured by the vehicle that the minister was riding in. This is disheartening as well.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — The protest at Jadav­pur University by a section of students is justified. Many educational institutions in the state have not had students’ body elections for years. The behaviour of the ruling party is barbaric.

Tusar Kanti Kar,

Howrah

Broken system

Sir — The article, “Campus requiem” (Mar 3), was thought-provoking. The unthinking ambition of parents who impose their choices on their wards is unfortunate. Even the wards set goals for themselves and then lose themselves in the pursuit of those goals. This problem is especially severe in India.

T. Ramadas,

Visakhapatnam

Sir — Loneliness is leading to rising cases of suicide among students. In “Campus requiem”, Sukanta Chaudhuri has rightly pointed out that while counselling might be a palliative step, it is not a solution. Rehabilitating the public university system with greater funding is the way forward.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Unfair burden

Sir — The latest Time Use Survey highlights a troubling gender disparity in unpaid domestic and caregiving work (“Tired lot”, Feb 28). Women still bear a disproportionate burden of such work, limiting their economic opportunities. This imbalance needs addressing through policy reforms and a cultural shift in domestic responsibilities. Only then can we aspire to true gender equality in both the workplace and at home.

Gautam Paladhi,

Calcutta

Sir — The findings of the Time Use Survey underscore the systemic barriers women face in India. Their extensive involvement in unpaid domestic work and caregiving restricts their career growth, perpetuating economic inequality. To drive meaningful change, we must challenge outdated gender norms and create supportive policies for women’s participation in the workforce and economic activities. The status quo cannot continue if we are to achieve real development.

Kamal Basu,

Calcutta

Novel plan

Sir — West Bengal’s Malda district is famous for mangoes of various kinds (“Mamata prod prompts Malda tourism plans”, Mar 3). The chief minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, plans to diversify this image by promoting heritage tourism in Malda. She has directed the Malda administration to explore tourism possibilities in coordination with Nadia and Murshidabad districts. This plan is likely to succeed given the many famous monuments in this region. The efforts of Nitin Singhania, the district magistrate of Malda, and other officials in this regard are laudable.

Shyamal Thakur,

East Burdwan

Precious resource

Sir — It is a pity that many in this city turn a blind eye to the massive wastage of potable water while inhabitants in parts of the country face severe water crises. The efforts of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to install water meters to regulate usage have neither produced desired results nor raised awareness about the need to save water. The authorities need to be strict about implementing rules to eliminate wastage by putting in place punitive measures. Citizens’ initiatives to this end are also imperative.

Terence Pradhan,

Calcutta