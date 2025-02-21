Letters to the Editor: Karnataka nurse uses Fevikwik to 'treat' gash on child's face

Quick fix

Sir — Fevikwik advertisements often claim that the adhesive can seal everything except a broken heart. However, a nurse at a primary healthcare centre in Karnataka took this a little too seriously when she allegedly used the superglue to treat a gash on a child’s face instead of sutures. Upon being questioned, she said that she had treated the child to the best of her ability. While this might sound bizarre, it only points to the shoddy quality of healthcare in India. Such an incident could have been avoided if health centres had adequate supplies and properly trained staff.

Sujon Laha, Calcutta

Unfair process

Sir — The appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the chief election commissioner and Vivek Joshi as an election commissioner has sparked debates on the legitimacy of the se­lection process (“The EC cat & mouse”, Feb 19). These are the first-ever appointments as per the new Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which states that CECs and ECs will be appointed by the Indian president upon recommendations of a committee consisting of the prime minister, a Union cabinet minister and the leader of the Opposi­tion.

But the Supreme Court had ruled that a committee comprising the prime minister, the leader of the Opposition and the chief justice of India would advise the president on these appointments. The substitution of the CJI with the Union cabinet minister fuelled allegations that the power to appoint the CECs and ECs would indirectly rest with the Centre. The leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, submitted his dissent on the appointment procedure. It appears that the objective of having an independent Election Commission of India has been defeated. The Supreme Court must take cognisance of the matter.

Prakshal Bakliwal, Gwalior

Sir — The timing of the appointments of Gyanesh Kumar and Vivek Joshi has raised concerns given the ongoing case in the Supreme Court regarding the composition of the selection committee. The Opposition’s request for a brief deferral until the next court hearing was reasonable. Elections are the cornerstone of democracy and their integrity is of paramount importance. However, the CECs who succeeded T.N. Seshan have often been perceived to be biased towards the ruling dispensation. The Congress has rightly termed the appointment of Kumar as a “hasty midnight move” that went against the spirit of the Constitution. The fact that the meeting proceeded despite the pending judicial review not only undermined the legitimacy of the appointment process but also cast a shadow over the independence and the credibility of the EC. As the body responsible for overseeing fair elections, it must be beyond reproach.

S.S. Paul, Nadia

Sir — The selection of Gyanesh Kumar remains under the shadow of doubts. With claims of a biased selection process, can the new CEC restore voters’ trust in the EC? Will he tackle the Opposition’s complaints about unfair electoral processes or will the system remain biased? Transparency with all stakeholders is critical for rebuilding trust in this key democratic body.

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai, Bihar

Sir — The Centre appointed Gyanesh Kumar as the CEC without waiting for the Supreme Court proceedings on this issue to end. Despite a previous directive of the apex court, the Narendra Modi-led Centre excluded the CJI from the committee, prompting doubts about the neutrality of the election process.

Mangal Kumar Das, South 24 Parganas

Sir — Notwithstanding the dissent of the Congress and the leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the CEC by a panel headed by Narendra Modi (“CEC pick meet date irks Cong”, Feb 18). Even though Gandhi attended the meeting of the committee to select the CEC, he submitted a note against the process which is still being reviewed by the Supreme Court. Questions about the rushed appointments of the CEC and an EC are valid. Since the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 was passed, the power to choose the CEC and ECs has been tilted in favour of the Central government.

Aarohi Gupta, Ujjain

Sir — Gyanesh Kumar is set to begin his term as the new CEC and will be in charge of assembly elections in five key states: Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Assam. He will remain in this post till 2029. A former Kerela-cadre civil servant, Kumar’s appointment has been surprising as the new Act under which he has been appointed is under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court. The Opposition has thus raised questions regarding the rush to appoint him. The Centre seems to be hell-bent on making all the democratic apparatuses in the country toothless and biased. A functioning democracy needs its EC to be free of biases.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur