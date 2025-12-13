Letters to the editor: Joan Ginther, a PhD in mathematics, cracks the lottery four times

Cracked it

Sir — Joan Ginther, a PhD in mathematics, cracked the lottery not once, not twice, but four times, winning a total of $21 million. She reportedly spent years studying probability patterns. Instead of buying random lottery tickets and praying for a miracle, Ginther invested in them only when it made sense. Her wins drew national attention after people realised that someone had legally beaten the system multiple times. Ginther's story is a reminder that the brain can outperform luck in a game designed to be random and understanding patterns can sometimes change life more than chance ever could.

Arna Roy,

Hooghly

Shameful act

Sir — Food is a matter of personal choice. It is extremely shameful and worrying that small traders, whose livelihoods depend on daily sales, were beaten up for selling non-vegetarian food items at the Gita chanting event at the Brigade Parade Grounds ("Muslim traders hit at Gita event", Dec 10). Hatred begets hatred. The authorities must take strict action to prevent such incidents in the state. Bengalis

do not want the region's

long tradition of syncretism and compassion to be sacrificed at the altar of communalism.

Nibedita Das,

North 24 Parganas

Sir — The Gita chanting event at the Brigade on Sunday was nothing but a religiously charged and jingoistic spectacle. It was part of the bhakts' zealous attempt to stake claim over Bengal, the sangh's final frontier. The right to one’s dietary choices is guaranteed by the Constitution which they are trying to dictate.

Furthermore, the organiser of the event, Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, cannot absolve itself of responsibility. It must be held accountable for the harassment of the Muslim traders at the hands of extremists at the event.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — The religious hatred that hawkers from the minority community were subjected to at the Gita chanting event is inhumane and savage. India is increasingly becoming unjust and violent under the misrule of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Toxic air

Sir — Calcutta recently overtook New Delhi in terms of air pollution. The multiple developmental projects and poor regulatory standards are responsible for Calcutta's worsening air quality. The government needs to take steps urgently. High pollution levels pose serious risks to public health.

D.P. Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Sir — One effective way to reduce air pollution is to limit the use of private vehicles. We must opt for public transport, carpooling, or cycling. Planting more trees also helps absorb carbon dioxide. The government must implement strict laws and citizens must inculcate responsible habits to ensure a cleaner environment.

Sofikul Islam,

Goalpara, Assam

Safe haven

Sir — Bholanath Ghosh, a key witness in the Sandeshkhali case, was recently injured in an accident ("Car death stalks Shahjahan foe", Dec 11). Ghosh's younger son and driver died on the spot. Witness protection is a crucial component of the criminal justice system; yet it remains a long-standing weakness of our country.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — Sheikh Shahjahan, the alleged mastermind in the Sandeshkhali case, has been given a safe custodial home by the West Bengal government. There are reports that he has access to a smartphone inside the Barasat prison. This is proof of how the system continues to safeguard powerful criminals.

Tusar Kanti Kar,

Howrah