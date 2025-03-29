Letters to the editor: Italian doctor may face charges for using hospital equipment to save his cat's life

Life is priceless

Sir — Doctors are bound by the Hippocratic oath to help those in need of medical assistance. It is thus disheartening when a doctor is punished for adhering to this principle. Gianluca Fanelli, an Italian radiologist, is facing an inquiry for using hospital equipment to save the life of his cat that was critically injured after falling off a roof. Although Fanelli performed this surgery after hours when all the x-rays booked for the day had been completed, the hospital authorities referred the case to prosecutors who said that Fanelli might face charges of wasting public money. Why is saving a life a waste of public money?

Swarnim Jha, Lucknow

Unjust action

Sir — The order of the Supreme Court against ‘bulldozer justice’ has been deliberately ignored by the governments of some states (“Rogues’ way”, Mar 27). Unless some strict action is taken against them, this kind of injustice will continue. Those who are cheering such measures may one day find the bulldozer at their door.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Sir — The Kushinagar district administration demolished a part of the Madni Masjid in Hata, Uttar Pradesh, leaving the surviving structure at risk of collapse from significant cracks formed in the process of demolition. This is in spite of a Supreme Court order against such demolitions. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, is known for inventing this brand of ‘bulldozer justice’. Political power must not be allowed to overstep its limits.

S.S. Paul, Nadia

Sir — In November last year, the Supreme Court had laid down pan-India guidelines against bulldozer action, streamlining the procedure for identifying unauthorised structures and making it mandatory to issue notices to the persons concerned and giving them a fair hearing. The demolition of private structures without legal sanction breaches constitutional principles and flouts the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive.

Khokan Das, Calcutta

Sir — Despite the Supreme Court’s clear ruling against the arbitrary demolition of properties anywhere in India, bulldozer justice continues unchecked and has now spread to states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. What began as State action has also emboldened private groups. This dangerous trend signals a breakdown of law and order. If authorities fail to uphold the rule of law, vigilante actions could spiral out of control. India’s constitutional framework does not permit extrajudicial punishments. Such acts threaten the very fabric of democracy.

Gopalaswamy J., Chennai

Sir — The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, seems set on hurtling towards his idea of ‘Akhand Bharat’ atop a bulldozer. The government served a demolition notice to a mosque in Kushinagar near Lucknow in spite of a Supreme Court order. The plan is to demoralise Muslims in the state. However, Muslims are a vital part of the population. This sinister plan is sure to fail.

Fakhrul Alam, Calcutta

Harsh methods

Sir — A non-governmental organisation has flagged alleged “disregard” for the rule of law and “inadequate compliance” with arrest procedures by some police personnel during their work, as it released a report on the status of policing in the country. According to its report, a significant proportion of police personnel “justify the use of torture and violence” in the course of their duties. The report claimed that the police in India have a strong reliance on a culture of fear and the use of “tough methods”. These are worrying revelations and demand sensitisation of the police force.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai