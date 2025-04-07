Letters to the editor: India's inventive vegetarian cuisine deserves recognition for culinary creativity

Tasty alternatives

Sir — India has long had a tradition of crafting plant-based meat alternatives, a practice now gaining global attention from the vegan community. Dishes like kele ki machchli and moong dal ke shami kebab showcase the country’s ingenuity in replicating meat textures using humble ingredients. Jackfruit, often called ‘meat for vegetarians’ is used in recipes like mock goat meat pulao. These clever dishes, developed by communities like the Kayasths, demonstrate India’s centuries-old tradition of inventive vegetarian cuisine, which deserves recognition for culinary creativity.

Kamal Basu,

Calcutta

Disastrous plan

Sir — The proposed mega infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island, a biodiversity-rich ecosystem, poses severe environmental risks (“Destruction foretold”, April 5). The destruction of 130 square kilometres of primary tropical rainforest for a transshipment terminal, airport, and township will result in the loss of millions of trees and threaten the delicate balance of this fragile environment. Indigenous communities, including the Shompen, whose survival is intertwined with the forest face displacement. Despite these concerns, key environmental assessments have been rushed with inaccurate data on tree numbers and potential biodiversity loss. Such short-sighted development is a grave threat to both the island’s ecosystems and its indigenous populations.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Sir — The Great Nicobar project is being rushed through despite glaring legal and environmental concerns. The clearance granted by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change was based on incomplete and misleading information, including underestimated figures for tree felling. The project risks violating the apex court’s orders on tree-felling in national parks and sanctuaries. The project’s dubious execution and unclear fina­n­cial feasibility demand re-evaluation.

Shyamal Thakur,

East Burdwan

Sir — The proposed infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island has escalated costs by over 20% within just three years, indicating significant financial mismanagement. Initially presented as a transshipment port, the scope of the project has now expanded to include high-end tourism facilities, ship-building and a cruise terminal. These additions lack clear feasibility and will likely exacerbate the environmental impact. Furthermore, the government’s reluctance to disclose crucial details about the project, citing national security concerns, undermines public trust. Transparency and a thorough reassessment of both environmental and financial implications are necessary before proceeding with such a large-scale project in this ecologically sensitive area.

Shovanlal Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — In 2016, AECOM, an American multinational infrastructure consulting firm, had categorically rejected the idea of a transshipment port on Great Nicobar due to its unsuitable location. However, in just five years, the same consultancy has reversed its position, advocating for a project that threatens the island’s pristine biodiversity. This inconsistency casts doubt on the project’s viability and the motivations behind it. The lack of a coherent, science-based rationale demands further scrutiny and a more sustainable approach to development.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar,

Mumbai

Sir — The rights of indigenous communities are being blatantly disregarded in the planning of the Great Nicobar project. Early letters from the tribal welfare department and the forest department granted no objection to the project, even before impact assessments were conducted. These approvals were given in a rush, under questionable circumstances, and with promises of compensation and resettlement that have not been honoured. The Nicobarese and Shompen communities face potential displacement without proper consultation or consideration of their needs. The project’s approach undermines their rights and threatens their way of life. It is crucial that these communities’ voices be given more than just lip service in this process.

Sujit De,

Calcutta

Beat the heat

Sir — Global warming’s escalating effects on Indian summers are becoming increasingly evident. Extended heat waves are now common across regions traditionally less prone to high temperatures with the Konkan and parts of Karnataka experiencing unusually high temperatures as early as February. The India Meteorological Department has forecast above-normal temperatures from April to June along with prolonged heat wave episodes lasting more than 10 days. While heat action plans are in place, most focus on emergency measures. A more sustainable approach — including better cooling systems, insurance cover for lost work, and retrofitting infrastructure — is urgently needed to mitigate the health risks posed by extreme heat. Urban planners must prioritise reducing heat-retaining infrastructure and expanding green spaces. Heat wave alerts must also account for local conditions such as humidity.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital