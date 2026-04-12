Letters to the editor: Indians are now hooked to AI slop of samosas, rajma along with saas-bahu serials

Sloppy drama

Sir — As if saas-bahu serials were not bad enough, the latest genre of drama that has India hooked is Artificial Intelligence slop where leading characters include personifications of samosas, rajma, chawal, badaam and so on. Among storylines that have Indians glued to their devices, reports show that the most popular are ones that inculcate the drama of daily soaps — rajma leaving chawal for taco, for instance, is an international love triangle that is popular. Not only is this AI slop bad for the environment — the technology needs massive amounts of water — but it is also bad for the thinking mind.

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Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Keep talking

Sir — Recent developments between India and Bangladesh give reason to be cautiously optimistic. The Delhi visit of the Bangladeshi foreign minister, Khalilur Rahman, indicates willingness to rebuild trust after months of strained relations (“New chapter”, April 11). Gestures such as the Indian external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, attending Khaleda Zia’s funeral and Narendra Modi sending condolences to Tarique Rahman showed diplomatic maturity. Resumption of visas and bus services will benefit ordinary travellers. Stable relations matter for trade, education, and border communities. Sustained communication between governments should continue without delay. Careful diplomacy deserves public support from citizens everywhere today.

Sreemoyee Acharya,

Calcutta

Sir — Visa services for Indian citizens and scholarships for Bangladeshi students under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations programme can rebuild familiarity. The Calcutta-Agartala bus via Dhaka helps families and traders. These steps reduce suspicion created between India and Bangladesh under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Practical cooperation often prevents misunderstandings and keeps political changes from disrupting everyday exchanges. Such measures deserve consistent follow through by officials.

A.K. Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — Energy cooperation deserves attention in the renewed relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka. The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline ensured diesel supply during the Middle East crisis — the delivery of 5,000 tonnes on March 25 showed reliability. Bangladesh’s request for additional fuel and fertiliser deserves careful consideration. The meeting between the petroleum minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Khalilur Rahman dwelt on practical priorities. Stable energy flows protect transport, agriculture, and industry. Transparent agreements will reassure citizens in both countries. Long-term planning should guide supplies and pricing to avoid sudden shortages in future.

G. Bhat,

Bengaluru

Sir — Defence and security dialogue between neighbours should remain steady. The Indian army chief, Upendra Dwivedi, meeting the Bangladesh high commissioner to India, M. Riaz Hamidullah, was heartening. Regional stability benefits from information sharing and coordinated responses. Political transitions often create uncertainty, which dialogue can reduce. Calm engagement builds confidence without dramatic announcements. Citizens value peace along borders and predictable relations. Consistent meetings prevent misinterpretation and support cooperation between both sides.

Altaf Khan,

Mumbai

Sir — Khalilur Rahman emphasised balanced diplomacy and mutual interest. Such language reassures neighbours and signals independence. A stable understanding benefits trade, migration, and education. Officials should explain progress regularly to prevent unnecessary speculation.

Chaitali Nath,

Calcutta