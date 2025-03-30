Letters to the editor: Indian man mispronounces croissant as Prashant in viral video

What’s in a croissant

Sir — If potato can be puh-tah-toe and tomato can be tah-mah-toe, then why can croissant not be Prashant? The world is both in splits and split over a viral video where an Indian man mispronounces the name of this universally loved French pastry. While this man may be the only one who has called it a ‘Prashant’, croissant has been mispronounced across the world ever since it has been around. Besides causing a few French noses to shoot up in the air, this makes little difference. That which is deliciously flaky as a croissant will still taste as buttery good on the tongue if it is called Prashant instead.

Bidisha Goswami, Calcutta

False essence

Sir — The use of Artificial Intelligence to replicate the iconic artistry of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli is highly problematic. OpenAI has launched a new image-generating feature that would allow users to create Ghibli-style images. The internet has since been flooded with reproductions of everything, from films to politicians in the Ghibli style. Miyazaki’s work represents years of painstaking craftsmanship, dedication, and a deep connection to the human experience. His refusal to embrace digital or AI-assisted tools underscores the importance of the human element in creating art. To reduce his intricate, hand-drawn animations to a mere algorithmic process is to strip away the soul of what makes them so unique. We must ask ourselves whether the convenience of AI-created art is worth losing the true essence of what it means to create.

Iftekhar Ahmed, Calcutta

Sir — Hayao Miyazaki has long emphasised the importance of human involvement in the creative process. His rejection of digital animation techniques is rooted in the belief that art should not be reduced to a mere replication of techniques, but rather should be a deeply personal and human endeavour. By relying on AI to imitate this style, we risk devaluing the very essence of Miyazaki’s work: the time, effort, and emotional investment that is poured into each frame. It is unfortunate that the Government of India, too, succumbed to this trend.

Nilachal Roy, Siliguri

Sir — The recent surge in AI-generated images in the style of Studio Ghibli raises troubling questions about the future of art and creativity. While AI-generated content may seem like an impressive technical achievement, it ultimately diminishes the importance of human labour and creative vision that have defined some of the most cherished films in cinematic history.

Soumya Maitra, Calcutta

Royal vs real

Sir — Prince Harry may have sought to escape the constraints of his royal birthright, but his recent resignation from Sentebale reflects the complex and often disillusioning nature of life outside the royal fold. Established to support families affected by AIDS, Sentebale was a cause close to Harry’s heart, but the charitable endeavour has now become the backdrop for a bitter dispute. Harry and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso, stepped down after accusations of mismanagement and apathy against the charity’s chairperson, Sophie Chandauka. Personal differences and disputes, often trivialised in royal circles, can become painfully public when placed in the real world.

Haridasan Rajan, Kozhikode

Sweet delight

Sir — Mango season in India brings a variety of delicious types. The Langra, sweeter than Alphonso, is a favourite, while the fragrant Kesar and tangy Dussehri stand out. Totapuri is great for salads, and Badami offers a sugar rush. Mangoes are used in desserts like aam kheer, shrikhand, and kulfi but they taste best by themselves.

Sourish Misra, Calcutta