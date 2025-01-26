Letters to the editor: GenZ bid to revive practice of writing letters in the era of smartphones

Cut short

Sir — Gen Z is a generation that is susceptible to nostalgia. Overloaded with information owing to modern technological devices, Zoomers are clearly yearning to return to what they believe were simpler times. In search of more meaningful communication, many of them have been trying to revive the practice of writing letters and sending them by post. But with instant messaging applications allowing users to communicate round the clock, what can one possibly write in a letter? Letters, which used to go on for pages in the past, are unlikely to exceed a few sentences in the era of smartphones.

Gayatri Ghosh,

Calcutta

Cruel move

Sir — Shortly after being sworn in as the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump signed executive orders putting an end to birthright citizenship for children born in the US to non-citizen parents and suspending the Refugee Admissions Program (“The Great Disruptor Returns”, Jan 22). While it is heartening that his order revoking birthright citizenship has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge, Trump is clearly committed to his anti-immigration agenda.

Trump’s desperate efforts to curb immigration might have a deleterious impact on the US economy. Further, more than 20,000 undocumented Indians are currently living in the US. The Indian government must not only make concerted efforts to protect them but also deter illegal migration from India to the US.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Donald Trump must not forget that the history of the human race is the history of migration. Mass migrations from different parts of the world predate the drawing of national borders, which are reshaped time and again according to geopolitical imperatives. Even the geographical region currently recognised as the United States of America was inhabited by the Native American tribes before the colonisers migrated there.

People migrate for various reasons, including to escape persecution and poverty. It is thus illogical to link immigrants to crime.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The US has declared that it is keen to work with India to address concerns related to illegal migration. Many Indians try to enter the US every year through illegal means, some losing their lives in the process. India’s plan to take back about 18,000 citizens living illegally in the US is thus strategic.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The future of thousands of Indians who are in the US on student or work visas or are waiting for green cards is at risk. A federal judge has temporarily blocked Donald Trump’s executive order by ruling the restriction on birthright citizenship as “unconstitutional”. But the issue will end up in the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Sir — Mariann Edgar Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, appealed to Donald Trump to spare the children of immigrants from separation from their families. But her plea has clearly gone unheard.

Anshu Bharti,

Begusarai, Bihar

Grave concern

Sir — Construction without proper approval from the civic authorities has become a menace in Calcutta (“Tangra buildings tilt towards each other”, Jan 23). It is unlikely that local councillors are unaware of the practice. Strict action must be taken against all those who are guilty.

Mihir Kanungo,

Calcutta

Sir — The tilting of buildings in Calcutta is concerning. The builders responsible must be booked. They must compensate the affected residents and help them relocate.

Bikram Banerjea,

Mumbai