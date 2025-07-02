Letters to the editor: Football is a beautiful game because it is messy, unpredictable, and gloriously human

Bot ball

Sir — Football is a beautiful game because it is messy, unpredictable, and gloriously human. Something vital vanishes when humans are taken out of it. This is exactly what happened in Beijing where four teams of humanoid robots faced off in fully autonomous 3-on-3 football matches powered entirely by Artificial Intelligence. There was no drama of a last-minute substitution, no heartbreak in a missed penalty, no wild celebrations with shirts flying overhead. Watching robots pass the ball with algorithmic precision may impress tech enthusiasts but it cannot impress football fans. Who do you cheer for when no one feels joy or defeat? A robot carried off on a stretcher does not break hearts; there is no adrenali­ne rush when a bot scores a goal. Leave football to humans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudhir G. Kangutkar,

Thane

Cultural capital

Sir — Rudra Chatterjee is absolutely right in arguing that cultural capital must be treated as serious infrastructure (“Recipe for renewal”, July 1). Alongside ports and power grids, India needs schools of typography, culinary institutes, residencies for musicians, and archival libraries. Bengal offers a natural home for investments in such projects. Grants and fellowships could allow its artists and designers to live, create and distribute from within their communities.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Howrah

Sir — Design and culture must be uncoupled from elitism and made central to national ambition. Bengal shows how ritual and craft can be kept not only in museums but in households, on the streets and in public spaces. Instead of relegating art to galleries, let us embed it in packaging, textiles, signage and advertising. A saree label can carry poetry. A sweetmeat box can narrate a myth. India’s next growth story may well be told in how it packages culture. States like West Bengal can lead with their natural fluency in such expression.

Jayanta Datta,

Calcutta

Sir — Economic planners should take note of how culture multiplies value. A jamdani saree tells a story that bridges culture, couture and capital. If artisanship and narrative are properly supported, they can feed entire ecosystems, from photography and tourism to export and branding. A central registry of craftspeople, coupled with digital storytelling tools, could connect rural creators to global markets. This would give visibility and protection to heritage while also transforming livelihoods. Bengal’s cultural rhythm deserves amplification across platforms that carry emotion and generate income. Bengal does not need to mimic industrial hubs to matter. Its power lies in staging emotion, memory and style with an instinctive grace.

Shyamal Thakur,

East Burdwan

Help needed

Sir — Yesterday was Doctor’s Day in India. The erosion of respect for doctors reflects a deeper misunderstanding of modern medicine’s function. Chronic illnesses require long-term management, not sudden cures. Yet healthcare continues to be measured by its ability to deliver immediate results. The State must reframe public expectations through education and consistent messaging. People must understand that medicine works incrementally, through prevention and adherence. A one-day celebration cannot restore trust in the medical profession; structural clarity and civic dialogue can.

Kunal Kanti Konar,

Calcutta

Sir — Doctors these days have to deal with patients shaped by contradictory systems. Consumer culture promotes indulgence; health systems demand discipline. Medical advice competes with advertising, instant delivery, and social media. This conflict produces frustration. Doctors cannot repair what society undermines daily. Health policy must target the source, not the symptom. Tax unhealthy foods, restrict algorithmic addiction, and redesign urban spaces to support movement. Doctors need help.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Ready to serve

Sir — The growing rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner brings back the thrill of closely matched excellence. Their contests now carry the weight of legacy, echoing the Federer-Nadal era. For tennis to maintain its relevance across generations, such rivalries must be cultivated. Tournament organisers, broadcasters and sponsors should ensure these match-ups reach wider audiences through prime scheduling and strong storytelling. Rivalries define eras and shape fan memory. Wimbledon, with its rich history, offers the perfect stage.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Sir — The women’s field at Wimbledon remains tantalisingly open. With eight different winners in eight years, unpredictability has become the norm. This diversity highlights the depth of the women’s game but also suggests a gap in surface-specific mastery. The grass season remains too short for players to develop meaningful consistency. Tennis administrators must consider an expanded grass-court calendar. A longer lead-up would reward adaptation, improve match quality, and produce champions who can dominate, not just survive.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur, Assam

Sir — Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon amid doubts. But one would be foolish to discount his chances. Grass rewards craft, precision, and mental resolve — qualities that the Serb possesses in abundance. While injuries may hinder his mobility, his record on this surface suggests a deep run is likely. The sport needs these veterans to remain visible as transitions unfold. Younger champions gain more legitimacy when they defeat legends. A strong Djokovic showing strengthens the game.

Prasun Kumar Datta,

West Midnapore