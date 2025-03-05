Letters to the editor: Flavoured popcorn is ruining a perfectly good snack

Keep it simple

Sir — Too much of anything is bad. The growing trend of flavoured popcorn is ruining a perfectly good snack. Popcorn, in its purest form, is simple, light, and satisfying. However, with the constant introduction of bizarre flavours — be it ketchup or cotton candy — it seems as though we have forgotten the joy of the original popcorn flavoured with just salt and butter. These overpowering flavours mask the delicate crunch of the popcorn itself and make the snack less versatile. Sometimes, less is more. Popcorn should be enjoyed for what it is and not be overwhelmed by artificial tastes. This will also make the job of the Goods and Services Tax Council easier as it will not have to split hairs over how much to tax each new flavour.

Rima Roy,

Calcutta

Green initiative

Sir — The use of the Miyawaki technique for afforestation during the recently-concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj was an innovative step towards enhancing urban green spaces. While the rapid growth of mini-forests offers immediate benefits, such as improved air quality and a reduction in the urban heat island effect, it is crucial to recognise the limitations of this method. Miyawaki forests cannot replace comprehensive, long-term urban planning or address the root causes of environmental degradation, such as over-exploitation of resources and unsustainable waste management practices. Holistic policies focusing on sustainability are required alongside these efforts for lasting impact.

Sunil Pradhan,

Siliguri

Sir — The Uttar Pradesh government must be lauded for employing the Miyawaki technique to beautify parts of the state for the Mahakumbh. However, it is essential to remember that this method, though successful in densely-populated areas, cannot be the sole solution to larger environmental issues. Systemic issues like deforestation, urbanisation and resource depletion require more comprehensive solutions. It is vital that such afforestation initiatives are coupled with responsible urban planning and a sustainable model of urban development.

Kiran Agarwal,

Calcutta

Sir — Miyawaki forests cannot make up for the pollution of the rivers caused by the Mahakumbh. While millions gathered to bathe in the holy rivers, the high levels of faecal coliform found in the water raised serious health concerns. The fact that the water quality was unfit for bathing on several major days, including Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya, when the footfall was at its highest is alarming. The dismissive response from authorities only adds to the concern. Protecting faith and public health should go hand in hand, with responsible management of water resources being a priority.

Vartika Singh,

Patna

Sir — If the Miyawaki technique for afforestation could keep the air quality in Prayagraj at healthy levels in spite of millions of people visiting the place, one wonders why such a step has not been undertaken in Delhi yet. Only through sustainable development practices will we see long-term improvements in our cities’ environmental health.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Played it safe

Sir — The Academy Award win for No Other Land marks a significant moment in Hollywood’s evolving approach to activism. The documentary, addressing the struggles of a West Bank community facing Israeli military displacement, is a poignant reminder of the power of film in raising awareness about global issues. Despite Hollywood’s past struggles with diversity and inclusion, this Oscar win for a film previously shunned by distributors shows that voices advocating for justice can still find a platform in mainstream spaces. It offers hope that, even in times of polarisation, art can unite and amplify the voices of the oppressed.

Janga Bahadur Sunuwar,

Jalpaiuri

Sir — The 97th Academy Awards felt like a missed opportunity for Hollywood to make a real political statement. With global political unrest and the rise of far-Right extremism, it was disappointing to see the ceremony pass by with little commentary on pressing issues. The Oscar win for No Other Land was a rare political moment, offering a voice to the marginalised Palestinians and showcasing the power of cross-cultural collaboration. However, the lack of a broader political conversation among celebrities, even as the world faces a crisis of democracy and justice, was disheartening.

Indranil Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — Adrien Brody won the Academy Award for best actor. But his film, The Brutalist, fails to engage with the movement’s essence. Brutalism was not about monumental grandeur but about humanist, resilient design that embraced imperfection, light, and space. The film’s neglect of this and its reliance on superficial grandeur misrepresent both the architecture and its emotional potential.

Semantini Dutta,

Calcutta

Sir — The 2025 Oscars presented a stark contrast to the politically-charged ceremonies of recent years, with most speeches lacking the fiery commentary that once dominated the stage. In a year marked by global unrest and political division, Hollywood’s reluctance to address these issues may signal a retreat into safe, apolitical territory.

Amit Sharma,

Belagavi, Karnataka

Harsh conditions

Sir — Despite makhana’s increasing popularity as a superfood, the farmers who cultivate it continue to face exploitation and hazardous working conditions. These workers, often from impoverished communities, are paid poorly for their labour. The government’s proposed Makhana Board offers hope, but it must ensure fair wages and infrastructure development.

Anshu Bharti,

Begusarai, Bihar