Radio silence from BJP ministers over Dhankhar's resignation from vice-president post

Damocles’ sword

Other than a terse send-off by the prime minister, Narendra Modi, there was radio silence from the cabinet members about the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of vice-president. In an X post, Modi wished “good health” to Dhankhar, who suddenly stepped down citing health reasons. While most believe that Dhankhar was compelled to quit and medical reasons were just a face saver, Delhi’s power corridors are waiting for the seasoned politician to break his silence. Dhankar (74), was a distinguished lawyer and started his political career with the erstwhile Janata Dal in 1989. He moved to the Congress in 1993 and then joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. Dhankhar has been silent since stepping down. There is concern in the ruling dispensation over what revelations and allegations he could make if he speaks. Given his verbose nature, most believe that he cannot remain silent for long. The government is said to be anxious given its bitter experience with Satyapal Malik, the former governor of Jammu & Kashmir. Malik’s claims over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack caused considerable embarrassment for the Modi government. Whispers in the BJP have it that some senior leaders have already been pressed to ensure that Dhankhar does not go the Malik way. Incidentally, both Malik and Dhankhar hail from the Jat community and started their political careers as socialists.

Crucial choice

As the election for a new vice-president approaches, all eyes are on the Biju Janata Dal president, Naveen Patnaik. The BJD, which claims to maintain equal distance from both the Congress and the BJP, has often supported the latter at crucial times. Even during the passage of the Waqf (Amendement) Act, it had asked its Rajya Sabha members to vote according to their conscience, making things easy for the National Democratic Alliance. Of the seven Rajya Sabha members of BJD, five voted in favour of the bill and two opposed it, setting off a political storm.

Everyone is curious to know whether Patnaik will, once again, ask his Rajya Sabha members to vote for the NDA candidate or oppose its choice. It also remains to be seen whether the BJD’s Rajya Sabha members participate in the election or abstain from voting. If the BJD takes a stand that benefits the BJP, it will be to the advantage of the Congress as far as state politics is concerned. The Congress has been more aggressive than the BJD as an Opposition party in Odisha. There is a growing perception that the Congress is slowly but steadily occupying the Opposition space being vacated by a lacklustre BJD. If the BJD is keen on protecting its image as the state’s main Opposition party which maintains equal distance from the BJP and the Congress, it must take an unequivocal stand on the issue of vice-president’s election.

Special moment

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s surprise ‘resignation’ has opened up an interesting space for the Opposition, at least inside Parliament. The numbers for the upcoming election for vice-president are clearly stacked in favour of the government but the Opposition is savouring the moment that has left the ace spin-masters of the BJP so tongue-tied.

Rumbles within

The Asom Gana Parishad, which is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in Assam, is witnessing a near-revolt against its leadership in several districts over seat-sharing for next year’s assembly polls. While some want the party leadership to ensure more seats others want renomination in constituencies allotted to the BJP. There have been protests, heated exchanges and taunting within the AGP and, in at least one constituency, AGP members have clashed with the BJP, reflecting the resentment on the ground. Although the AGP president, Atul Bora, has played down the issue and is sure about the continuance of the AGP-BJP alliance, reports from the ground suggest the internal rift is likely to intensify.

The AGP has called a meeting to prepare a roadmap for the upcoming polls and to resolve intra-party concerns. It will take more than tact to restore order in a party which headed the state government twice in the past but is now widely seen as being dependent on the BJP to stay afloat. AGP insiders say the party has remained moribund despite being a part of the state government since 2016 while blaming the party leadership as well as the alliance with the BJP for the current mess.