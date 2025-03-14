Letters to the editor: Eye-drop mix-up and Donald Trump's electoral surge

Eyes shut

Sir — Common sense is an increasingly uncommon commodity. Doctors in a Colorado hospital have urged eye-drop users to read labels carefully after noting an uptick in cases of people accidentally putting glue into their eyes. This seems like a bizarre mistake to make even if the bottles of the two products look similar. But having their eyes glued shut could be one explanation for why such an overwhelming number of Americans chose to vote Donald Trump to power with a record margin in spite of knowing the excesses that the president is prone to. Perhaps a bottle of glue that looks like a can of Diet Coke can offer some respite from the apoplectic leader of the land of the free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shreya Basu,

Nainital

Right to a roof

Sir — The demolition of houses and properties without due process is a stark violation of the fundamental right to shelter guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The recent Supreme Court order staying all such demolitions offers hope. But a loophole excluding ‘unauthorised structures’ from this stay is troubling. Such a vague classifications can be misused, disproportionately impacting vulnerable communities. The right to shelter must be upheld with strict adherence to due process and proportionality regardless of the structure’s classification. It is crucial that these demolitions do not undermine citizens’ constitutional rights.

Bikram Banerjea,

Mumbai

Sir — Recent demolition drives, including those in Delhi and Maharashtra which took place after the Supreme Court order placing a stay on them, highlight a dangerous trend where punishment precedes trial. The Supreme Court rightly observed that demolitions based solely on accusations or convictions are unjust and, yet, the exclusion of ‘unauthorised structures’ from guidelines allows room for abuse. Municipal authorities under pressure could label properties as unauthorised and demolish them without proper procedure. This threatens the right to shelter and violates fundamental constitutional protections, further marginalising vulnerable groups. We must ensure that due process and proportionality remain core principles in these cases.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — The demolition of homes without following due process, such as the recent incident in Delhi, is a direct attack on the fundamental right to shelter.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Wings clipped

Sir — NASA’s recent decision to shut down critical departments, such as the office of the chief scientist, is a step backwards for the agency. The loss of such positions weakens independent scientific assessment vital for space exploration. With proposed cuts to the science mission directorate, the United States of America risks surrendering its leadership in space research and exploration. Maintaining robust science and diversity initiatives is essential for the future of space exploration.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The closure of NASA’s Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity is alarming. While the US administration under the president, Donald Trump, has targeted diversity measures across federal agencies, such cuts at NASA undermine efforts to create a more inclusive space programme. The Artemis mission, which aims to land the first woman and person of colour on the Moon, now seems uncertain.

Arun Kumar Baksi,

Calcutta

Sir — The decision by NASA to eliminate key departments, including the office of the chief scientist, is a troubling signal for the future of space exploration. These offices provided independent scientific advice and strategic oversight and their loss could hinder NASA’s effectiveness. Space exploration requires innovation and diverse perspectives, not cost-cutting measures that strip away vital expertise.

Subimal Adhikary,

Calcutta

Representational image

Sir — The Donald Trump administration’s focus on cutting government expenditures could potentially stifle future space missions and scientific research. This action also risks weakening efforts such as the Artemis programme, which aims to explore the Moon and Mars. If America’s space programme is to maintain its global leadership, it must continue to invest in scientific guidance and diverse perspectives.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Read it right

Sir — A study on the human perception of the emotions of dogs presents a compelling argument about the limits of our understanding. It turns out that we tend to misinterpret our dogs’ emotions based on our imagination rather than their actual behaviours. This raises an intriguing question: are we as mistaken about cats as we are about dogs? Maybe cats are not mysterious after all. Perhaps we just do not know them as well as we think.

Anshu Bharti,

Begusarai, Bihar

Sir — A recent study challenges our understanding of dogs’ emotional lives. This calls for a reassessment of our connection with our best friends.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai