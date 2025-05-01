Letters to the editor: ED raids Bengaluru dog-breeder for false claims on rare Caucasian-wolf hybrid

Adopt, don’t shop

Sir — Indian strays, whether cats or dogs, live a rough life on the roads. But expensive, foreign breeds do not fare that much better. For instance, breeds like the Siberian Husky suffer in the Indian climate. Yet, many people keep such exotic pets as the price tag attached to them makes them a status symbol. Recently, a dog breeder in Bengaluru claimed to have acquired a rare hybrid of a Caucasian Shepherd and a wolf for Rs 50 crore. However, the Enforcement Directorate found out that this was a hoax. The business of breeding animals is rife with exploitation and underhand dealings. One should thus consider adopting strays instead.

Shreya Mitra,

Noida

Perpetual crisis

Sir — In 2008, Nepal abolished its monarchy and established democracy (“A saffron crown”, April 17). But a demand for the return to monarchy has been gaining momentum. This demand is allegedly supported by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Foreign leaders must not interfere in any country’s internal affairs. Such interference can harm a nation’s unity and peace.

Kyamudin Ansari,

Mumbai

Sir — Public disaffection with the regime in Nepal headed by the prime minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, is the reason behind the rising popularity of the former king, Gyanendra. Oli’s opponents accuse him of misgovernance and corruption. Oli, whose most recent term has not even completed a year, has thus embraced hyper-nationalism to bolster his popularity. Unfortunately, by doing so, he is also fanning sentiments that go in favour of the former king.

In India, the proponents of Hindutva support the restoration of monarchy in Nepal. While displeasure with the anti-India policies of the Oli government is understandable, fomenting trouble in another country should be avoided.

Shovanlal Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — Within two decades, large sections of Nepal’s population have lost faith in democracy. As republicans and monarchists face off, the entire country is suffering from violence and instability. There have been multiple prime ministers in this nation since the republic was established. None of them served out his tenure, and the nation never experienced stability under coalition politics. This is the cause of the Nepalese people’s ire.

Abhijit Roy,

Calcutta

To the stars

Sir — The demise of the space scientist, Krishnaswamy Kastu­rirangan, has cast a shadow of grief on the scientific community. As the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation from 1994 to 2003, Kasturirangan blended scientific insights and strategic leadership. Weather forecasts and remote sensing by deploying satellites stemmed largely from his efforts. He was behind Chandrayaan-1, which was launched in 2008. He made an enduring contribution to India’s space research.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Sir — With the passing of Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, India has lost a great astrophysicist. As the head of ISRO, he steered the agency when India faced strict international restrictions on access to technology. When India was denied the crucial cryogenic technology, without which a developed space programme could not be built, Kasturirangan

prioritised indigenisation. Under his stewardship, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle became a reliable launcher whose affordability attracts international clients even today.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — With the many roles he played in India’s space missions, Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan will be remembered as the man who took India closer to the stars. However, his most enduring legacy lies in the classrooms of India; his work on the National Education Policy 2020 continues to shape the lives

of millions. His tenure in the Planning Commission saw a surge in national investment in science and technology. His quietly aligned ambition with pragmatism.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — Any discussion on India’s space odyssey is incomplete without the mention of Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan. His leadership has given India its first remote sensing satellite and he also chaired the International Committee on Earth Observation Satellites. His contributions to making Indian space research self-reliant will not be forgotten. From being a member of the Rajya Sabha and the Planning Commission to chairing many other committees on environmental policies, higher education and technology, his list of contributions is long. He shall remain an inspiration.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Child prodigy

Sir — Vaibhav Suryavan­shi’s century in just 35 balls in the Indian Premier League marks the entry of a rising star in Indian cricket (“Vaibhav’s fearless intent to do better”, April 30). Although it will be too early to say what the future holds for the child prodigy, his performance has undoubtedly motivated many others to pursue their dreams.

Manzar Imam,

Purnea, Bihar