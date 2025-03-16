Letters to the editor: Dutch fashion brand's advertisement shows Eiffel Tower draped in a hijab

Core value

Sir — Clothes and accessories are rich in symbolism. For instance, in the 19th century, choker necklaces were sported as a tribute to those who were guillotined. Recently, a Dutch fashion brand released an advertisement depicting the Eiffel Tower draped in a hijab, taking a dig at France’s restrictions on Islamic attire. Frenchmen, expectedly, have revolted against the ad, which they see as an attack on “French values”. But is not liberté — including the freedom of expression — the most basic of French values? After all, the French do not shy away from similar expressions against others. Remember Charlie Hebdo?

Namrata Joshi,

Noida

Clear message

Sir — By replacing the rupee symbol with the Tamil alphabet, ‘roo’, in a promotional logo for the state budget, the Tamil Nadu government has sent out a loud and clear message that it will fight against the imposition of Hindi (“Currency, the ‘roo’ of all problems”, Mar 14). Many have criticised the move as being politically motivated with an eye on the upcoming state elections. But the Centre’s imposition of the three-language policy on states and its refusal to disburse funds to Tamil Nadu for opposing the policy set a dangerous precedent.

The M.K. Stalin-led state government is not seeking charity but its rightful due from the Central government. The Centre is using the three-language policy as a fig leaf to establish Hindi supremacy across the country.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — I support the M.K. Stalin-led government’s move to replace the rupee symbol in the logo for the state budget. However, one must remember that the rupee symbol was adopted in 2010 when his father, M. Karunanidhi, was at the helm in the state and his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, was part of the ruling United Progressive Alliance at the Centre. The move can thus seem like a gimmick by the Tamil Nadu government to divert the attention of voters from its failures. Stalin should focus on the promises he made during the elections that remain unfulfilled.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Sir — Substituting the rupee symbol, which is derived from the Devanagari script, with the Tamil alphabet, ‘roo’, is indeed a clever move by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin. He seems to be determined to take the Centre’s indirect imposition of Hindi on the states head-on.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — The DMK’s act of replacing the rupee symbol was a bold one. One must compliment and appreciate the stand taken by the M.K. Stalin-led dispensation. Other southern states should also take inspiration from this and not compromise on their respective cultural and linguistic identities.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Erroneous stance

Sir — The brazenness with which Swapan Dasgupta seemed to be parroting Russian expansionist rhetoric is alarming (“Tectonic shift”, Mar 13). Suggesting that Russia had no choice but to attack Ukraine because the European Union was inviting Ukraine into its circle is unfounded. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, long before the Ukranian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, started making overtures to Europe.

Rishab Sarkar,

Nadia

Nostalgic trip

Sir — It is heartening to learn that the art, culture and language department of Delhi is planning to launch a 360-degree virtual tour of Ghalib Ki Haveli, the residence of the renowned 19th-century poet, Mirza Ghalib, in Ballimaran (“Ghalib Haveli tour”, Mar 12). It will be an enriching and exciting experience for fans of his works.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta