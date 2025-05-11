Letters to the editor: Droves of people vie for ownership of Colonsay Smokery

Man’s not an island

Sir — The allure of island life is understandable. Droves of people have applied for the ownership of Colonsay Smokery on a Scottish isle because the current owner has had enough of island life. The romance of such an idyllic idea often withers under the weight of reality. A picturesque refuge can swiftly become a prison without access to vital services or diverse society. Prospective islanders should consider whether isolation is genuinely desirable or merely a temporary escape from chaos. Beauty alone cannot sustain contentment; true paradise requires more than cliffs, beaches, and a small community.

Bishal Kar,

Calcutta

Gross negligence

Sir — The recently released Civil Registration System data for 2021 reveal a grim reality: the true death toll from Covid-19 may be six times the official figure. Over one crore deaths were registered, significantly above the normal annual average. Such discrepancies undermine public trust in official statistics and highlight the urgent need for transparency in public health reporting. Accurate mortality data are not only essential for a crisis response but also for equitable policymaking. India must institutionalise timely data release and strengthen systems of death certification. Public memory deserves the truth; the nation deserves a full accounting of its losses.

Ronodeep Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The release of CRS data has exposed deep flaws in India’s mortality recording. The vast undercounting of Covid-19 deaths in 2020 and 2021 despite credible surveys like the Medical Certificate on Cause of Death is troubling. With only 23% of deaths medically certified, it is evident that India lacks the infrastructure to accurately assess public health crises. It is imperative that the government now invests in training, digitisation, and mandatory medical certification. The pandemic’s lessons must serve as a turning point — not just in healthcare delivery but in building a death registration system worthy of a country of India’s scale and aspirations.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — The discrepancy between officially reported Covid-19 fatalities and registered deaths during 2021 points to a significant gap in pandemic accounting. While estimates can vary, an exponential increase in registered deaths cannot be ignored. It is puzzling that foundational metrics from the Sample Registration System, such as estimated total deaths, have been withheld from official publications. Incomplete data foster misinformation and weaken democratic accountability. The authorities must promptly release the full set of statistics and support independent analysis. Silence or delay only fuels speculation. A robust democracy should never be afraid of confronting difficult truths through data.

Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

Sir — Data suggest that India’s pandemic fatalities were vastly underreported. Each of these uncounted lives represented a story — a parent, a sibling, a friend — whose passing remains unacknowledged in the national record. The scale of excess deaths should prompt not only statistical recalibration but also institutional reflection. Beyond epidemiological precision, there is a moral obligation to recognise these losses. Memorialising the pandemic truthfully is essential for historical accuracy and healing. The country owes the departed and their families the dignity of recognition.

Kyamudin Ansari,

Mumbai

Parting shot

Sir — Karachi Bakery represents a memory of Partition, not political affiliation. Founded by refugees, its name preserves heritage, not nationalism. Misplaced outrage endangers cultural identity and undermines India’s pluralist ethos.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta