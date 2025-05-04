Letters to the editor: Drinking the odd glass of champagne can prevent sudden cardiac arrest

Bubbly health

Sir — Drinking ones woes away might not be a problem if one is sipping on the bubbly. A recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology has found that drinking the odd glass of champagne — presumably any sparkling wine — is among the non-clinical factors that can help prevent sudden cardiac arrest. While the health benefits of alcohol are hotly debated — some believe a glass or two is good for health, other decry even a drop if one is to stay healthy — this study has a simple, logical explanation. One suspects the real benefit lies not in the bubbles but in escaping the soul-crushing tedium of sobriety.

Ananya Sen, Calcutta

Failed state

Sir — Reading the article, “Omar’s will” (April 30), by Uddalak Mukherjee sent a chill down my spine. Children as young as 10 or 15 years are being forced to pen their wills in the face of an untimely death made imminent by the human pursuit of power and supremacy. The piece was a sharp reminder of who we have collectively become. In a world where everyone is trying to protect their own interests, these children stand as a testimony to their maturity, grace, and selflessness in accepting what fate ordains.

Srinjaya Bhattacharya, Calcutta

Sir — The wills of Omar al-Jmasy and Rasha al-Areer are not documents of inheritance but of interrupted innocence. These children should have been choosing pencils, not legacies. Their words shame a world indiff­erent to their plight. A child’s will is not a legal instrument; it is an indictment. These are not exceptions, they are the grim norm of our age.

A.K. Sen, Calcutta

Sir — The act of a 10-year-old distributing accessories and allowances in anticipation of death is a profound political failure. The wills by children whose deaths are imminent are delicate yet devastating and would outlast the artillery. They remind society that its greatest failure is not the war itself but the expectation that its youngest victims prepare calmly for death.

Tapomoy Ghosh, East Burdwan

Boy wonder

Sir — Vaibhav Suryavan­shi’s blistering century is not merely a triumph of talent, it is a celebration of youth unburdened by hesitation. To witness a 14-year-old dismantle seasoned bowlers with such audacity was to glimpse cricket’s thrilling future. The lad from Tajpur has not only broken records but also broken through the crust of convention. In a format often drowned in analysis and caution, he brought back joy, instinct, and marvel. Let him bask in the applause without the weight of expectation. For now, he is the boy who made giants tremble.

Indranil Sanyal, Calcutta

Strike a balance

Sir — The International Monetary Fund’s conclusion that Artificial Intelligence’s economic benefits could outweigh its environmental costs is both welcome and wise. Far from being incompatible with sustainability, AI might drive innovation towards it. Countries like India, if shrewd, can marry their AI ambitions with renewable energy development, achieving dual gains. With solar farms blooming and nuclear options emerging, data centres need not spell climate disaster. This is a rare chance to future-proof economic growth. It would be a shame to miss it by relying on dirty energy. Progress, it seems, need not come at the planet’s expense if done right.

Murtaza Ahmad, Calcutta

Sir — The IMF’s optimism on AI’s environmental footprint should not lull policymakers into complacency. Net zero by 2070 is a daunting goal and the AI sector’s expansion must not come at the cost of that promise.

Aditya Mukherjee, Calcutta