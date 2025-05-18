Letters to the editor: Coller-Dolittle Prize awarded to Sarasota Dolphin Research Programme

When fish speak

Sir — The Coller-Dolittle Prize, given for research into two-way, inter-species communication, has been awarded to the Sarasota Dolphin Research Programme, which uses non-invasive methodologies to study the various vocalisations and body language of bottlenose dolphins. This data can potentially be used to train AI models that can uncover the layers of meaning in non-human language. But in Douglas Adams’s The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, inter-species communication had led to the most dreadful wars. If animals could speak to humans, the latter would surely be indicted for their cruelties.

Ambika Gopalan,

Chennai

A masterclass

Sir — The resurrection of Aranyer Din Ratri at the Festival de Cannes affirms Satyajit Ray’s prescience in exploring layered themes of identity, gender and post-colonial drift. Far from being a tale of male escapism, the film unveils hypocrisies that remain startlingly contemporary. Ray’s gaze, especially through Mini’s dignified resistance and the tribal characters’ agency, challenges cinematic conventions of the time. In an era of climate anxiety and urban alienation, this remastered work speaks louder than ever. Watching it is not nostalgia but necessary re-engagement. The forest, like the human conscience, conceals uncomfortable truths — truths Ray gently asks viewers to confront without offering easy absolution.

Tirthankar Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — Aranyer Din Ratri was always more than a narrative of four city men in the wilderness. Its reappearance on the world stage confirms its subtle, enduring relevance. Ray exposed not just the façade of urban liberalism but the hollowness of performative masculinity. The forest was never a backdrop, it was a mirror. That a 1970 film engages with themes of privilege, climate consciousness and female autonomy with such restraint is extraordinary.

Monirul Islam,

Calcutta

Sir — Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri remains a masterclass in subtle critique, exposing gender, class and moral contradictions with quiet precision.

Kakoli Das,

Calcutta

Rabbit hole

Sir — Social media has quietly reshaped human behaviour, turning mornings once spent greeting the sun into digital rituals of endless scrolling. What began as a tool for connection now functions as a full-time mental occupation. From the casual-scroller to the deep diver, people navigate a labyrinth curated by algorithms that know their preferences better than friends do. The promise of a ‘five-minute break’ becomes a two-hour detour through memes, reels, and doomscrolling. Even attempts at digital detox are often undone by the pull of ‘FOMO’ or the fear of mission out and the thrill of novelty. The irony is stark — in a hyper-connected world, attention is fragmented, and presence is elusive. As humans scroll into oblivion, perhaps the real question is not when we will stop, but if we remember how.

Shilpa Bhaskaran,

Hyderabad

Green wheels

Sir — Cycling infrastructure is critical to sustainable urban transport. Yet, Mumbai’s efforts have repeatedly failed due to poor planning, lack of enforcement, and inadequate public engagement. The decision to dismantle underused cycle tracks in the Bandra-Kurla Complex reflects a systemic inability to prioritise non-motorised mobility. Rather than retrofitting infrastructure to suit cars, Mumbai should have addressed core urban challenges with integrated transport planning. Without protected lanes, proper signage, or supporting services, cycling in the city remains unsafe and impractical. With commitment, cycling can be a viable, green mode of transport.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai