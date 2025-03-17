Letters to the editor: Chai and pakoda might not be a match made in heaven

Potent weapons

Sir — Chai and pakoda might not be a match made in heaven after all. Recent reports suggest that tea’s tannins can reduce the body’s ability to absorb key nutrients, while fried pakodas can introduce harmful trans fats, making for one of the worst combinations that people can ingest. This will no doubt break the hearts of countless Indians. Perhaps the rest of India should learn an important lesson from Bengalis — never let such minor health impediments stand in the way of a sumptuous meal. Armed with a bottle of Gelusil and Aqua Ptychotis Bengalis can munch their way through the most toxic of foods.

Balaram Pramanik,

Calcutta

Restricted access

Sir — The recent lifting of the ban on broken rice exports is a step in the right direction. However, it is imperative that the government also removes the 20% duty on onion exports and the stockholding limits on wheat. With bumper crops expected this rabi season, such restrictions only hinder farmers and distort market dynamics. The government’s approach should be more proactive in allowing agricultural produce to move freely within the country and across borders, ensuring both stable domestic prices and fair access to global markets.

Nikhil C.K. Maniam,

Mumbai

Sir — The removal of export bans and restrictions on essential crops like onions and wheat should be prioritised. Forecasts of bumper harvest suggest ample domestic supply and easing curbs would benefit farmers. By allowing both export and import channels to remain open, India can avoid price volatility and the cyclical pattern of overproduction followed by price collapse. India’s agricultural sector stands to thrive with a more market-oriented approach, especially now when* food prices and inflation are stabilising.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The Central government’s hesitance in lifting stockholding limits on wheat and imposing duties on onion exports during periods of surplus is detrimental to agricultural growth. With record harvests anticipated this season, these restrictions serve no purpose other than to limit farmers’ potential profits and disturb market equilibrium. Now, more than ever, a market-oriented policy is essential for fostering a robust agricultural economy.

Somnath Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — The continued imposition of export restrictions on wheat is detrimental to India. Allowing free movement of agricultural produce and lifting export duties would stabilise prices and prevent the recurrence of supply crises.

Achintya Sinha,

Calcutta

Threatened sector

Sir — DeepSeek’s breakthrough in Artificial Intelligence poses a challenge to India’s information technology sector, which is traditionally built on cost-effective labour. With generative AI offering a more efficient and affordable alternative, India faces the risk of losing its competitive edge in IT services. DeepSeek’s success underscores the need for India to ramp up its investments in research and development, particularly in cutting-edge technologies like AI and quantum computing. By fostering a culture of innovation and long-term investment, India can maintain its position as a global tech leader.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Sir — As AI evolves, traditional competitive advantages such as cheap labour and English proficiency become less relevant. India must invest in research and development and shift its focus towards developing skilled talent in emerging fields like AI and quantum computing.

Khokon Das,

Calcutta

Sir — DeepSeek’s AI innovation signals a shift in global tech competition, leaving India’s IT sector at risk. The cost advantages of India’s labour-based model are quickly being outpaced by cheaper, more efficient AI solutions. For India to maintain its IT edge will require a concerted effort to nurture homegrown talent in AI and quantum technology, ensuring the country remains competitive in the new global tech order.

Nilachal Roy,

Siliguri

Evaluate anew

Sir — The recent executive order by President Donald Trump to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve signals a significant shift in the United States of America’s stance on cryptocurrencies. While this reserve is meant to be capitalised with forfeited bitcoin, it raises many questions about its future role in the market. The decision not to acquire additional assets for the reserve could limit the US government’s influence on bitcoin prices. Meanwhile, other countries like India must revisit their cryptocurrency regulations and chart a clearer framework to navigate the complexities of the rapidly growing digital asset space.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Sir — Donald Trump’s move to establish a bitcoin reserve reflects changing crypto views, urging global regulatory clarity and coordination.

Vartika Singh,

Patna