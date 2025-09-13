Letters to the editor: Being transparent as opposed to grey rocking always saves the day

Rocky terrain

Sir — Calling out someone who is trying to manipulate and gaslight is never easy. But pop psychology has introduced the concept of ‘grey rocking’ that can be used to ward off potential narcissists. Grey rocking is essentially a communication tool that involves being less engaged during an emotionally toxic interaction. Although not backed by research, it prescribes disengagement tactics like blank expression and a calm, neutral tone during such conversations. But these techniques, when used in long-term relationships, can make them hit rock bottom. The old way of being transparent always saves the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divya Pandey,

Mumbai

Angered youth

Sir — Several structural oddities are behind the violent protests by Generation Z in Nepal (“Himalayan terror”, Sept 12). Short-term governments, constantly shifting coalition politics, lack of accountability, massive corruption, unemployment, and lack of opportunities can be regarded as the factors that influenced the upsurge in Nepal.

T.C.A. Raghavan provides an interesting parallel between the crisis in Nepal and those in other South Asian countries, including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The author argues that India must carefully assess the chaos in its neighbourhood and refrain from meddling in Nepal’s domestic affairs. However, Raghavan does not discuss the Maoist activity in Nepal in the past that may have shaped the current insurgency.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Sir — I believe that what Nepal’s Gen Z is doing today is not only right but also necessary for the future of their country. Their protests against corruption, nepotism and failed leadership indicate the degree of disillusionment among Nepal’s youth. Their courage deserves recognition and support.

Chiro Kumar Ghose,

Bengaluru

Sir — The youth-led uprising in Nepal is being spoken of as a lesson for leaders across the world who let discontent and disaffection accumulate among the masses. Whether the youth’s quest for an alternative in Nepal is a remedy or not is beside the point. However, the demand of Gen Zers to declare Nepal a Hindu rashtra gives rise to a certain amount of scepticism.

The widening inequality between the rich and the commoners led to the perception that the government was only for the ruling elites. The cure for the ailments of democracy is more democracy.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — K.P. Sharma Oli, the former prime minister of Nepal, suffered the same fate as the former Bangladeshi leader, Sheikh Hasina, who had resigned and fled in the face of mass protests in her country last year. The ban on social media by the Nepal authorities angered the youth who have been campaigning against the various corrupt practices of the regime.

The ongoing agitation is a matter of grave concern for India. The question is whether whoever forms the government in Nepal will side more decisively with India or China.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — The Congress rightly likened India’s situation to the turmoil in Nepal. While India’s democratic system has thus far shielded it from such chaos, there is a growing sense of unease in several Indian states, a sign that the ground beneath those in power is far from steady.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Great discomfort

Sir — Many lanes of Calcutta, especially in the southern region, have been narrowed or totally closed off owing to the construction of Durga Puja pandals in the days leading up to the festival. This leads to traffic diversions and creates discomfort for the public. The police fail to implement regulations owing to political pressure.

Sanjay Agarwal,

Calcutta