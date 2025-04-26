Letters to the editor: As technology advances, pets may soon have their needs met without human help

Pet tech

Sir — Technology has become an integral part of human lives. Gadgets like Alexa have an array of uses, such as providing reminders for tasks, playing music and so on. So it is understandable that many people now find these tools indispensable. Surprisingly enough, even non-human species are seemingly eager to make use of such technological facilities. In the United Kingdom, a woman discovered that her parrot had been instructing Alexa to add items to the shopping list. With technology progressing rapidly, it might soon be the case that pets may get their needs met without assistance from their human guardians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alok Pandey,

Noida

Friendly feelers

Friends again?

Sir — The fallout between the cousins, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, in 2005 led the former to establish the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (“Family drama”, April 24). Two decades later, the proposal to include Hindi as a compulsory third language from Classes I to V — this plan has now been withdrawn — unexpectedly offered the two a chance for possible reconciliation. Raj Thackeray, sensing a threat to Marathi cultural primacy, called out the Devendra Fadnavis-led government’s decision and declared that MNS will oppose its implementation. Uddhav Thackeray, too, aligned himself against the proposal, warning against Hindi linguistic hegemony. A united Thackeray front would hold symbolic power, particularly in Mumbai and the Konkan belt, where the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray still commands loyalty.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — The rumours of an alliance between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are no doubt a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections aimed at consolidating the Marathi vote and counterbalancing other political forces in Maharashtra. The prospect of the Thackerays coming together has the deputy chief minister, Eknath Shinde, worried. Shinde had split the Shiv Sena to broker an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — At a Shiv Sena event in Mahabaleshwar in 2003, Uddhav Thackeray was appointed as the party’s working president, a move interpreted by many as Balasaheb Thackeray’s endorsement of his son as his political heir. Raj Thackeray, seen by many as the natural successor, felt marginalised within the party. But over the years, both cousins have occasionally hinted at reconciliation, especially when the interests of the Marathi community have come under perceived threat.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — Raj Thackeray has failed in politics due to his constantly shifting loyalties and ambiguous positions. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray is decisive, consistent, and known as an honest leader. Therefore, it is clear that even if the two form an alliance, it will only last a short while.

Sudhir G. Kangutkar,

Thane

Sir — One of Maharash­tra’s premier political dynasties may get a new lease of life provided Uddhav and Raj Thackeray bury the hatchet. The two sides claim they may reunite in the interests of native Marathi speakers. But it is possible that it is the fear of seeing their parties being reduced to political nonentities that is drawing them closer. A possible reconciliation could have a bearing on the high-stakes Mumbai civic body polls, which are expected to be held this year.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — It is heartening to know that the MNS leader, Raj Thackeray, is considering a potential political rapprochement with his estranged cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, in order to

unite and fight for the greater good of Maharashtra.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai