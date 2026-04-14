Letter to the editor: Are food bloggers redefining dining etiquette for views?

Too close for comfort

Sir — Food bloggers often open their mouths while eating to heighten the sensory impact for viewers. They highlight each bite in order to showcase the texture and convey the taste of the food item. But this approach clashes with the classic dining etiquette, which favours closed-lip chewing, quiet bites, and restraint. When overdone, the exaggerated chewing, captured in close-up shots, can seem ugly, turning viewers away. Not everyone needs to follow strict protocols. But food influencers must strike a balance between sensory drama and polished presentation to remain appealing to sensitive audiences.

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Barnali Sarkar,

Calcutta

Be patient

Sir — The failed talks between the United States of America and Iran in Islamabad show how fragile diplomacy is (“Keep talking”, April 13). The

US vice-president, J.D. Vance, demanded guarantees that Iran would abandon nuclear ambitions, while the Iranian negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stressed trust and sanctions relief. Such chasms cannot be crossed in haste. Continued Israeli operations in Lebanon

further complicated the

negotiations. A ceasefire without wider restraint risks collapse. The governments involved should

prioritise sustained dialogue and humanitarian considerations rather than ultimatums that harden positions and prolong instability.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur, Assam

Sir — Twenty-one hours of negotiations in Islamabad ended without agreement, yet the meeting itself marked progress. J.D. Vance and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held

direct talks. This engagement should not be dismissed. Complex disputes over nuclear policy, sanctions and the Strait of Hormuz require patient diplomacy. Abrupt departures and public statements suggesting victory undermine trust. Continued engagement through intermediaries such as Pakistan may offer a path towards de-escalation.

Tirthankar Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — The disagreement over Iran’s nuclear programme was central to the stalled talks. The US president, Donald Trump, seeks assurances that Iran will abandon even peaceful nuclear capability while Tehran insists on retaining civilian rights under international treaties. This fundamental dispute explains the deadlock. Previous agreements, including the 2015 accord negotiated under Barack Obama, took years to finalise. Expecting immediate concessions ignores diplomatic reality. Negotiators should pursue gradual confidence-building measures instead of maximalist demands.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

Sir — Control of the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a major obstacle in negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Iran views the waterway as leverage after the recent conflict, while the US demands unrestricted passage. Roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies move through this route, making disruptions economically harmful worldwide. Proposals for blockades or tolls risk escalating tensions. A neutral maritime framework supervised by international bodies could reduce confrontation and stabilise energy markets, benefiting countries far beyond the region.

Aritrik Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — Pakistan’s mediation deserves recognition despite the lack of agreement. The Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and foreign minister,

Ishaq Dar, facilitated

direct talks between longstanding adversaries. Bringing delegations together required considerable diplomatic effort. Maintaining this channel remains important.

Mediation by regional actors often encourages compromise by lowering political pressure. Continued Pakistani involvement, alongside contributions from Oman and other intermediaries, could help rebuild trust and keep negotiations moving even when senior officials step back.

M.R. Jayanthi,

Chennai

Sir — The continuing Israeli strikes in Lebanon risk undermining ceasefire efforts between the US and Iran. Tehran argues that regional calm must include Lebanon, while Israel insists on continuing operations against Hezbollah. This disagreement weakens diplomatic progress. Civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon highlight the urgency of restraint. Negotiations that exclude active theatres of conflict rarely produce lasting stability. A broader ceasefire framework covering multiple fronts would improve prospects for meaningful diplomacy.

C.K. Subramanium,

Chennai

Sir — Statements suggesting military escalation after the failed talks in Islamabad raise concern. Donald Trump has discussed blockading the Strait of Hormuz and targeting Iranian infrastructure. Such rhetoric increases uncertainty in global markets and heightens regional anxiety. Diplomatic negotiations require measured language and predictable conduct. Threats may strengthen domestic audiences but rarely encourage compromise. Leaders should prioritise clarity and restraint to prevent further deterioration and support ongoing diplomatic channels.

A.K. Ghosh,

Calcutta