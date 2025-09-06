Letters to the editor: A typical gossipy Indian aunty or a concerned neighbour?

Curious neighbour

Sir — Human beings are curious by nature. More so when it comes to things concerning their neighbours. This was highlighted recently when CCTV footage showed an Indian woman, after hearing noises from her neighbour’s flat, stepping out of her home, walking down the corridor and surreptitiously standing in front of her neighbour’s door in an effort to eavesdrop on their conversation. While the internet attributed her act to that of the ‘typical gossipy Indian aunty’, one wonders whether she was just being a concerned neighbour — increasingly a rarity in isolated Indian society these days.

Nirjhar Dutta,

Delhi

Unsafe cities

Sir — A recent report revealed an ugly truth: many Indian cities are unsafe for women (“Safety first”, Sept 3). More than a decade after the brutal gang-rape and murder of a paramedic student in a Delhi bus, a young doctor was raped and murdered inside a medical institution in Calcutta. Even after strong public protests and legislations in response to such horrific crimes, women continue to be unsafe in India after hours.

Despite the lofty claims made by the ruling regime about India’s development, statistics show that women’s safety and security are in a fragile state. Policymakers must consider this issue with utmost seriousness.

Tapomoy Ghosh,

East Burdwan

Sir — The National Annual Report and Index of Women’s Safety 2025 holds a mirror to society. Delhi, Jaipur and Calcutta — these are among the cities considered unsafe for women by the report — need to learn a thing or two from the good practices of Mumbai and Kohima.

What is really shocking is that not just the public places but even workplaces are not considered safe by women. While CCTVs, dedicated buses for women are welcome measures, society must introspect and work towards raising boys to be more respectful of women.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — A pervasive culture of fear exists among women despite efforts to improve safety. Addressing this issue requires a systematic approach, including reforms in urban infrastructure, ensuring better law enforcement, accessible reporting mechanisms, and conducting awareness campaigns.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

No reprieve

Sir — The Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant bail to the activist, Umar Khalid, and others in a conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots was disappointing (“5 years, still no bail for Khalid”, Sept 3). That the accused have been in prison without being charged is an affront to India’s justice system. The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised that bail is the norm and jail the exception. Their prolonged incarceration seems to be driven by the fact that they are Muslims. That no action was taken against certain Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who publicly threatened violence to rein in anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters reveals a biased application of the law.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

Sir — In his sixth unsuccessful attempt at seeking bail, Umar Khalid’s plea was dismissed by the high court because a “hurried trial” would create challenges. The 10 individuals have been incarcerated under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for almost five years. The verdict makes a mockery of the law.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Invaluable lesson

Sir — The initiative taken by La Martiniere for Girls to discourage students from showering lavish gifts on teachers is welcome. Students should be made to realise that teachers’ efforts cannot be repaid by gifts but by respect and gratitude.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah