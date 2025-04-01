Help needed: Editorial on Myanmar's complex path to recovery

The devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar is now poised to test the ability of the country’s military rulers to respond to a humanitarian crisis at a time when the nation is deeply divided and is beset by a host of challenges. More than 2,000 people have been killed in Myanmar by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks, which brought down an under-construction skyscraper as far away as Bangkok. However, the actual death toll in Myanmar is expected to be much higher — the temblors have destroyed critical infrastructure, affecting communication and connectivity with some of the worst-affected areas. Myanmar’s ongoing civil war, which has intensified since the coup in 2021 by the military against the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, will further complicate the country’s attempts at recovery. Across the length and the breadth of the country, a range of armed rebel groups representing diverse ideologies is warring against the military junta and, in some cases, against each other. When the writ of the State — represented at the moment by the military regime — does not run in large parts of a country, dealing with a humanitarian emergency effectively becomes next to impossible.

Add Myanmar’s economic crisis to the equation — the economy has shrunk by 9% since 2020 and inflation in 2024 reached 24%, according to the United Nations in January — and it becomes even clearer that the country urgently needs external help. The military junta has appealed for international aid but has, at the same time, continued bombing rebel-held regions, sparking criticism from the UN. On its part, the World Health Organization has issued an appeal for $8 million in emergency assistance. China has promised almost $14 million in aid. The United States of America has announced $2 million in help — a much smaller amount that is a reflection of Washington’s changed attitude towards foreign aid under President Donald Trump. Teams from India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Russia and other countries have arrived and are helping with rescue efforts. India’s response, titled ‘Operation Brahma’, also includes the deployment of a field hospital manned by medical personnel even as ships carry emergency relief materials to Myanmar. At this critical moment, all countries must work together instead of trying to use this crisis to further geopolitical aims. Myanmar needs to be rebuilt. Its neighbours, in particular, need to step up.