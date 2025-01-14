Education for some

Gender gaps in educational attainment have narrowed over the years across India. West Bengal stands out with the highest enrolment rate for girls at 55.7% among higher secondary students, followed by Chhattisgarh (53.1%) and Tamil Nadu (51.2%). This achievement is largely attributed to the implementation of the Right to Education Act, 2005, various educational incentives, and increasing parental aspirations. However, gender biases remain entrenched as families still tend to prioritise

sending their sons to privately-managed schools. There is a widespread belief that private schools offer quality education, leading to a higher representation of boys in these institutions. While the public education system continues to serve the majority of students, particularly at the secondary level, concerns about the quality of education in government-run schools have been a point of contention in the past few decades.

Data from UDISE for various years for West Bengal make it evident that male enrolment in privately-managed schools has increased for SC, Muslim and OBC categories but remains constant for ST category students. The enrolment gap between boys and girls in privately-managed schools is nearly 10 percentage points for all social groups except Muslims. However, data suggest that the proportion of male students has always been higher across SC, ST, OBC and Muslim students in comparison to their female counterparts. Also, the gap between male and female enrolment in government and privately-managed institutions has not narrowed much in a decade’s time.

A variety of factors can help us understand the issue at hand. The rising direct cost of education in privately-managed schools could have dampened the demand for female enrolment. Thus, poverty has a causal link with access to education for females. Societal obligations can be a barrier too. The decision to continue education may not be dependent on a girl student’s interest, performance or ability but on early marriage. Spending on female education is not considered an investment but a consumption good. Families thus restrain themselves from spending on female education. The perception that sons can be relied upon to be caregivers for family members in their old age leads to gender biasedness in schooling choices. Furthermore, families often think that education may make women unfit for marriage. Families are also unable to realise the long-term benefits of education due to the weakening of the relationship between education and the job market. The cost of female education is, therefore, considered an unproductive investment.

Another factor that can be attributed to low female enrolment in privately-managed schools is the unavailability of such schools in the vicinity. The ‘proximity factor’ is vital in accessing education. A longer distance to schools makes families concerned about the safety of their daughters; consequently, their enrolment suffers.

Female education is cost elastic, implying that changes in cost significantly affect the demand for education for girls across all social categories. This, in turn, has a disproportionate impact on female enrolment in privately-managed schools that leads to the perpetuation of gender disparities. This situation calls for a concerted effort to create an equitable educational environment that promotes gender justice. However, the focus should be on addressing issues at the local level, such as ensuring the availability of schools within close proximity to reduce distance barriers. Additionally, improving school infrastructure will be the key to enhancing overall female

enrolment. Most importantly, there needs to be a significant improvement in the

quality of teaching in public schools to ensure that education remains accessible regardless of gender.

Sabir Ahamed works at Pratichi Institute as National Research Coordinator; Sneha Bhasin works as Research Associate at Sabar Institute