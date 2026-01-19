Bots can’t win polls

Bill Gates recently said that Artificial Intelligence could replace many jobs in the decades ahead. In the unfolding drama of the 21st century, AI stands as both marvel and menace — a double-edged sword shaping the future of humanity. From automating industries to composing music, AI has infiltrated nearly every domain of human activity. Yet, one bastion remains firmly human: politics. The allure of an incorruptible, hyper-rational AI politician may seem tempting in an age plagued by populism and polarisation. But beneath this futuristic fantasy lies an unalterable truth: politics is not merely about logic or efficiency; it is about humanity, empathy, and the moral compass that no algorithm can authentically simulate.

To understand why AI cannot replace politicians, one must first grasp the essence of politics itself. Politics is not a mechanical system of decisions; it is an intricate dance between ideals and realities, vision and compromise. A politician operates in a world shaped by human emotions, history, culture, and moral choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

AI, however sophisticated, functions within the boundaries of its programming. What it lacks is the inner world of consciousness. Politics demands precisely this: the capacity to navigate ambiguity, empathise, and make decisions not only because they are efficient but also because they are just. A machine might calculate which policy produces maximum economic gain, but it cannot feel the anguish of a farmer driven to despair by debt.

Moreover, political leadership is not about knowing all the answers but about embodying trust. Citizens look up to leaders not just for policy prescriptions but for moral assurance. Trust is earned through authenticity and fallibility, through moments of courage and contrition. AI, however, has no personal history, no

fallibility, no capacity for moral growth.

Politics also thrives on symbolism, narrative, and imagination. A rousing speech, a symbolic gesture, a visit to a disaster-stricken village — these acts transcend policy; they bind societies through shared emotion and story. AI’s eloquence is hollow because it lacks conviction. Leadership, on the other hand, flows from conviction. History’s greatest leaders — from Abraham Lincoln to Mahatma Gandhi — did not merely compute solutions; they suffered for their causes. To expect AI to bear such moral weight is to mistake calculation for courage.

Democracy draws its legitimacy from dialogue, dissent, and debate. AI would reduce democracy to a set of equations, stripping it of its messy but vital human dynamism. Politics is the art of negotiation and persuasion, not prediction. The poet in a politician must coexist with the pragmatist; the visionary must walk hand in hand with the realist. In this human paradox lies the heartbeat of governance. No matter how advanced the algorithms, compassion, morality, and vision cannot be coded into silicon.

AI will undoubtedly assist politicians — offering insights, detecting corruption, and enhancing transparency. But it will remain a tool, not their substitute. The promise of AI lies not in replacing the human element of politics but in refining it. So while the age of algorithms may reshape economies and industries, the realm of politics — messy, noble, and deeply human — will always demand the warmth of human touch.