Zubeen Garg’s legacy enters Assam school curriculum for Classes IX to XI from 2025

Singer-composer Zubeen Garg’s life and legacy will soon become part of the school syllabus for Classes IX to XI from the next academic session, officials of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) confirmed.

Students of Bajali district have already had a preview — the Class XII half-yearly English paper on November 6 featured a three-paragraph profile of the late singer, followed by three questions carrying five marks.

ASSEB has begun preparing chapters on Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika for its new Rapid Reader texts.

“The profile of Zubeen and legendary Bhupen Hazarika will be introduced for classes IX and X, while Class XI students will study Zubeen in their media and information literacy course. Work is underway,” an ASSEB official said.

Officials added that the Bajali question paper was a local initiative. “It was designed by the district’s internal examination committee, which conducts half-yearly and internal tests,” said a source.

Interest in Zubeen’s life has surged since his death in Singapore in September at 52. Alongside the demand for justice, admirers have called for a memorial and research on his artistic legacy, and even for conferring the Bharat Ratna.

The University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) near Guwahati has already launched a research fellowship on Zubeen, promoting study of his “life, philosophy and contributions to art, culture and humanity.” USTM had also conferred an honorary DLitt on him last year.

Lakhs joined his last journey to Sonapur, underscoring his popularity across generations. In a career spanning decades, he sang over 38,000 songs in 40 languages, directed films, and revitalised Assamese cinema — his last film Roi Roi Binale continues to shatter box-office records.