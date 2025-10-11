CID arrests 2 PSOs in Zubeen Garg case after suspicious Rs 1.1 cr transactions detected

Two personal security officers (PSOs) of singer Zubeen Garg were arrested on Friday after the special investigation team (SIT) of the CID probing the singer’s death allegedly came across financial transactions “not matching” their income.

M.P. Gupta, special director-general of police (CID), confirmed the arrest of the duo — Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest came three days after the duo got suspended after huge transaction were “detected” in their bank accounts by the SIT looking into the Zubeen’s death while swimming in Singapore on September 19.

The PSO duo were subsequently produced in a local court which remanded them in five days’ police custody.

According to reports, ₹70 lakh and ₹40 lakh were detected in their respective bank accounts. Reports also said that Zubeen had given them some money for his philantrophic work.

The two PSOs from the police, who were working with the singer-composer for nearly 12 years, did not accompany Zubeen to Singapore.

The number of people arrested by the SIT probing Zubeen’s death has now gone up to seven since October 1, starting with North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma following mounting demand for a thorough and transparent probe into his death.

The SIT then arrested Zubeen’s band members, Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta, followed by Zubeen’s cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg.

Sandipan had accompanied Zubeen to Singapore. On October 8, he was remanded by a local court to him to seven days in police custody.