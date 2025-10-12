Garima Saikia urges fans to amplify Justice for Zubeen Garg campaign on social media

The “Justice for Zubeen Garg” campaign launched by fans of the singer-composer following his death in Singapore last month gained fresh momentum on Friday night after his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, appealed to keep the campaign alive.

Issuing the appeal with folded hands from Zubeen’s cremation site at Sonapur, Garima urged the crowd of fans and admirers present there: “I have a request for all of you so that he (Zubeen) gets justice.”

“All of you should write on social media with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg every day… We have been waiting patiently for 22 days to know what happened (in Singapore). We don’t know what happened till now, but we should get justice.”

Breaking down, she added: “All of us have a platform (social media). Besides praying, all of you should write #JusticeForZubeenGarg every day, demand justice every day, request for justice every day, pray for justice every day.”

Garima placed flowers on the singer’s final resting place, lit candles and incense sticks, and prayed.

The crowd responded by chanting “Joi Zubeen Da” and “Zubeen Da aamar howak”, before singing in unison Mayabini Ratir Bukut, a popular Zubeen number that has acquired cult status since his death.

Zubeen, who died on September 19, was cremated with full state honours on September 23 amid a sea of mourners.

He had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East India Festival, organised by a private company but reportedly supported by the ministry of external affairs and several state governments.

The cremation site beside NH37, about 30km from Guwahati, has since turned into a popular spot for fans arriving daily from across the state.

Hundreds gathered there again on Friday night, and the scene remained unchanged on Saturday.

The BJP-led state government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the state CID to probe his death, but political parties, along with his fans and admirers, have sought a time-bound and thorough investigation.