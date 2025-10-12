Assam trade body urges noiseless Diwali in memory of Zubeen Garg, avoids firecrackers

A leading trade body of Assam on Saturday issued an appeal to its members to celebrate a “noiseless” Diwali as a mark of respect to late singer-composer Zubeen Garg.

The Guwahati-based Kamrup Chamber of Commerce (KCC) issued a statement appealing to all its members and associates across the state “to celebrate this Diwali with lights and puja” and “avoid firecrackers, sound and celebration gathering in the memory of Late Shri Zubeen Garg”.

KCC president Mahavir Jain told The Telegraph: “We want Diwali to be noiseless given the overall mood in the state following the passing of the popular and beloved artiste. This way we will be honouring the departed soul,” Jain said.

Diwali is celebrated for two days across the state with commercial hubs and markets witnessing multiple activities, including bursting of crackers, resulting in heavy pollution.

While welcoming the KCC appeal, a trader from Zubeen’s hometown Jorhat said the singer loved nature and wildlife. “A noiseless Diwali also means less pollution. It will be a great tribute to Zubeen Da given his love for the environment,” he said.

The singer’s demise had also impacted Durga Puja festivities in the state. Businesses also took a huge hit because of the spontaneous mourning, traders said.