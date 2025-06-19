Nagaland minister Kenye seeks greater energy investment in Northeast

Nagaland power minister K.G. Kenye has called for “increased industry attention to the region” at the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA)-organised two-day Northeast Power Conclave 2025 in Guwahati.

The “aim” of the first-ever IEEMA conclave is to foster regional collaboration, accelerate infrastructure investments and address the unique opportunities and challenges faced by the Northeast in its energy journey. “From sustainable generation to smart transmission and last-mile connectivity, the agenda reflects a holistic approach to regional transformation,” the IEEMA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling for more focus on the Northeast, Kenye said in his address on Tuesday: “I just learnt how IEEMA has been a partner to this country. You might have concentrated on the mainland for far too long — this could be your first big visit to this region. With all your expertise, experience and infrastructure, the vision of 2047 for a Vikshit Bharat is actually meant for my state, Nagaland — a state with a huge energy deficit and growing demand.”

Established in 1948, the IEEMA is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical and industrial electronics and allied equipment in India.

Mizoram power minister F. Rodingliana also attended the event on the inaugural day along with power secretaries from Assam, Mizoram and Tripura.

Sunil Singhvi, president, IEEMA, highlighted the region’s critical role in the national renewable energy roadmap: “The Northeast is the gateway for the energy transition —it’s not only the gateway to Southeast Asia.”