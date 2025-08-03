Assam Congress slams BJP over delay in ST status for six indigenous communities

The Assam Congress on Saturday condemned what it called “yet another deception” by the BJP-led state government over the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the six indigenous communities of the state.

Assam Congress’s working president Roselina Tirkey said the state government "has been continuously misleading the people of the Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes in the name of granting ST status” and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has “no real commitment” to Assam’s indigenous people.

Assam Congress’s general secretary Bipul Gogoi said the truth came out in Parliament when MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain asked the Centre about the status of the ST tag demand. Durga Das Uikey, minister of state for tribal affairs, informed Parliament that the Assam government had not submitted reports from two ministerial groups formed under the leadership of Sarma.

Tai Ahom community members on Wednesday had staged a rally in Guwahati seeking an early resolution to the issue.