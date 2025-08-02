IAF airlifts 5.3 tonnes of essentials to landslide-hit Churachandpur in Manipur

The Indian Air Force airlifted 5,300 kg of essential items, including rice and pulses, to Manipur's Churachandpur district, parts of which have been cut off due to landslides, a defence statement said on Saturday.

Nine challenging sorties were undertaken by Mi-17 helicopters to deliver the relief materials to Henglep sub-division of Churachandpur, it said.

In the last one week, incessant rainfall triggered more than 90 landslides, particularly between Chiangpi and Tuilaphai, cutting off access to numerous remote villages, officials said.

Several communities were isolated, resulting in critical shortages of food, medicine, and other essential supplies, they said.

Following this, the state government sought the IAF's assistance for reaching the essential items to Santing, Saichang, and adjoining villages, they added.

Meanwhile, multiple agencies, including the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), are working to clear the debris and restore the road connectivity in the region, officials said.

