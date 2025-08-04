Assam orphanage now a hotel, Congress alleges misuse of funds, seeks CBI probe

The Congress has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged conversion of a government-funded orphanage into a hotel in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, raised the demand in a letter to Union development of north eastern region (DoNER) minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alleging misuse of central and state funds in the project. He urged Scindia to initiate an investigation and conduct a physical inspection of the facility built under the non-lapsable central pool of resources (NLCPR) scheme.

The orphanage, which was meant to house orphans and destitute children, was inaugurated in July 2021 by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, it was partially demolished and renovated in 2022, and re-inaugurated on July 27 this year as a hotel named Hotel Hading.

Congress MP and Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi posted on X: “Is this what public welfare looks like in New Assam? From orphanage to luxury, all on public money?”

The new facility was inaugurated by Debolal Gorlosa, chief executive member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), which is governed under the Sixth Schedule. Both the Assam government and the council are led by the BJP.

Saikia, citing media reports, alleged “a deviation from the sanctioned scheme” and “wrongdoing by personnel entrusted with managing the property.” He called for both a CBI inquiry and an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to ensure accountability.

The orphanage project was formally handed over by the PWD (Haflong Building Sub-Division) to the Social Welfare Department in July 2021. However, it was never occupied, as the orphans were shifted in 2022 to another site at Choto Wapu, nearly 20 km away.

Saikia said facilities at Choto Wapu remain “severely inadequate,” adding to concerns about the delay in shifting orphans to a permanent and appropriate facility.

Responding to the allegations, NCHAC chief Debolal Gorlosa told The Telegraph that Hotel Hading is actually a government guest house meant for officials and training activities. He said the orphanage had to be shifted due to lack of nearby schools, medical and recreational facilities, and that a new orphanage costing ₹4 crore is being planned at Choto Wapu.

In a Facebook post, Gorlosa had described the guest house as a “hotel” and a step towards promoting sustainable tourism. He later clarified that the social welfare department would oversee operations.