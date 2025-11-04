University launches Zubeen Garg research fellowship to honour his musical and social legacy

A leading private university in the Northeast has launched a research fellowship on popular Assamese singer-composer Zubeen Garg, who died while swimming in Singapore on September 19.

The University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), located near Guwahati, said the fellowship aimed to promote research on Garg’s “life, philosophy, and contributions to art, culture, and humanity”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Join us in supporting the movement to honour Zubeen Garg as a Universal Humanitarian and be a part of preserving his inspiring legacy,” the university

said.

USTM, the first in the Northeast to launch such a fellowship, had also conferred an honorary D.Litt degree on Garg last August along with veteran Meghalaya musician Lou Majaw for their contributions to art, culture and social harmony.

Garg, who released his first album Anamika in 1992 at 19, sang more than 38,000 songs in about 40 languages.

Also a filmmaker, his last film Roi Roi Binale has been running to packed houses since its release on Friday.

Rajiv Phukan, a close follower of Garg’s musical journey, welcomed the initiative, saying it would “open more avenues for those aspiring to work in music and culture in the Northeast”.

USTM, which was last year accused of causing “flood jihad” in Guwahati by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will offer two three-year fellowships of ₹45,000 a month.

The university will also bear foreign travel expenses related to research.

An expert panel will select the fellows, whose work will focus on Garg’s cultural legacy, humanism, and his role as the people’s voice against injustice.