Manipur: UNC suspends trade embargo after Centre assures talks on border, free movement issues

The United Naga Council (UNC) has decided to put its trade embargo on hold from 6 pm Thursday following assurances from the government that discussions will be held on the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the construction of fencing along the Indo-Myanmar boundary.

The Centre decided to scrap the FMR and fence the 1,643-km India-Myanmar border last year.

The FMR was established in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy, promoting cross-border movement up to 16 km without a visa.

Concerns have arisen about the influx of illegal immigrants, particularly the Chin, Naga communities and Rohingyas from Myanmar, potentially straining resources and impacting local demographics.

The decision to lift the embargo was taken at a meeting of the UNC Presidential Council at its headquarters in Tahamzam, Senapati.

The embargo, which came into force from midnight of September 8, had been enforced in Naga-inhabited districts including Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Kamjong and Noney, affecting the flow of essential goods along NH 2 and NH 37.

The suspension comes after several rounds of protests, memoranda and failed negotiations.

On September 10, the Manipur government requested the UNC to withdraw the embargo, citing written assurances from the central government that stakeholders would be consulted before any fencing work began.

Manipur chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, in a letter addressed to the UNC president on Wednesday, said the Union home ministry has been engaging with the Council on the border fencing issue.

"It is to inform that the central government noted the concerns raised by the UNC and other stakeholders…the central government has been holding and will continue to hold dialogue with the UNC and other stakeholders for prior consultation before fencing works are taken up. The next tripartite meeting with UNC will be held on a mutually convenient date and venue," Goel said.

He added, "In view of the above, it is requested that any form of agitation in this regard may be withdrawn in the larger public interest."

Official sources confirmed that UNC leaders had met a team led by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on September 8 where they were urged to reconsider the blockade.

The blockade had left more than 100 goods trucks and fuel tankers stranded along NH 2 in Senapati district and NH 37 in Tamenglong district. Over 70 trucks were also unable to move from Jiribam, bordering Assam, due to the embargo.