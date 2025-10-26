MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 26 October 2025

Zubeen Khetra visiting hours extended till 11pm after appeals from fans and groups

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says action will be taken against those violating the sanctity of the late singer’s cremation and proposed memorial site

Umanand Jaiswal Published 26.10.25, 04:50 AM
People gather to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati on October 19

People gather to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati on October 19 Sourced by the Telegraph

The visiting hours at Zubeen Khetra, the cremation site of late singer-composer Zubeen Garg, will be extended by an hour following widespread appeals and criticism of the government’s earlier order restricting visits between 6am and 10pm.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing an event in Cachar district on Saturday, announced the extension. “There have been requests from several quarters to extend the visiting hours by an hour. I have said okay,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarma also warned that those violating the sanctity of the cremation and proposed memorial site would face action. Garg, who died while swimming in Singapore on September 19, was cremated at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur on September 23. Since then, the site has turned into a pilgrimage, attracting thousands of fans and admirers daily.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration had on October 23 restricted entry to the site between 6am and 10pm to maintain order and sanctity. It also banned the entry of people under the influence of alcohol and prohibited the sale or consumption of liquor in and around the site.

A formal notification on the new timings — from 6am to 11pm — is expected soon.

The All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club had earlier issued an open letter to the chief minister requesting that visiting hours be extended till midnight to accommodate visitors travelling from distant places.

Fan club president Ankur Khargharia said: “We had requested the extension till 12am after consulting people close to Zubeen da’s family. We are yet to see the order, but we hope the government considers the convenience of visitors who come from afar.”

While many welcomed the chief minister’s move, groups like the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Raijor Dal criticised the initial curbs. AASU president Utpal Sarma termed it “unnecessary and insensitive”, while Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi said: “The people of Assam will decide the timing, not the government.”

Sonapur residents had complained about noise and unruly behaviour late at night, urging fans and authorities to ensure discipline. In reply, a mourner said: “We know Zubeen da created music through the night. So why restrict fans who wish to pay respects at that hour?”

RELATED TOPICS

Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Death Assam Government Himanta Biswa Sarma
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad Yunus makes preference for Islamabad clear, Bangladesh cosies up to Pakistan

Chief adviser's cost-benefit matrix in contrast with that of ordinary Bangladeshis as Nobel Peace Prize winner takes concrete steps to expand economic and military engagements with the country Dhaka gained independence from
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Quote left Quote right

Once SA ODIs are over, a decision will be taken on how to give Rohit-Kohli game time

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT