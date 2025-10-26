Zubeen Khetra visiting hours extended till 11pm after appeals from fans and groups

The visiting hours at Zubeen Khetra, the cremation site of late singer-composer Zubeen Garg, will be extended by an hour following widespread appeals and criticism of the government’s earlier order restricting visits between 6am and 10pm.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing an event in Cachar district on Saturday, announced the extension. “There have been requests from several quarters to extend the visiting hours by an hour. I have said okay,” he said.

Sarma also warned that those violating the sanctity of the cremation and proposed memorial site would face action. Garg, who died while swimming in Singapore on September 19, was cremated at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur on September 23. Since then, the site has turned into a pilgrimage, attracting thousands of fans and admirers daily.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration had on October 23 restricted entry to the site between 6am and 10pm to maintain order and sanctity. It also banned the entry of people under the influence of alcohol and prohibited the sale or consumption of liquor in and around the site.

A formal notification on the new timings — from 6am to 11pm — is expected soon.

The All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club had earlier issued an open letter to the chief minister requesting that visiting hours be extended till midnight to accommodate visitors travelling from distant places.

Fan club president Ankur Khargharia said: “We had requested the extension till 12am after consulting people close to Zubeen da’s family. We are yet to see the order, but we hope the government considers the convenience of visitors who come from afar.”

While many welcomed the chief minister’s move, groups like the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Raijor Dal criticised the initial curbs. AASU president Utpal Sarma termed it “unnecessary and insensitive”, while Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi said: “The people of Assam will decide the timing, not the government.”

Sonapur residents had complained about noise and unruly behaviour late at night, urging fans and authorities to ensure discipline. In reply, a mourner said: “We know Zubeen da created music through the night. So why restrict fans who wish to pay respects at that hour?”