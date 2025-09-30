Treaty plea for Zubeen probe amid questions over vip treatment, missing aides

The Assam government has requested the central government to “invoke” the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of popular singer-composer Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen died on September 19 while swimming in Singapore, where he had gone to perform at the North East Festival.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development through a post on X on Monday amid mounting demand for a thorough and transparent probe into the circumstances leading to the singer’s untimely demise.

Sarma announced the development just before state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi flagged the “dubious role” of the chief minister in the case linked to the singer’s demise, questioning “the special VIP treatment” extended to the organiser of the North East Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma.

Gogoi asked if this “VIP treatment” was because of the “proximity” of these two individuals to state BJP leaders.

Gogoi said that both Mahanta and Sharma had “intimate” knowledge of the last few hours leading to Zubeen’s death, “but we still don’t know where these two individuals are” even after 10 days of the incident.

Sharma and Mahanta were with Zubeen in Singapore on September 19. Zubeen was to perform on September 20.

The SIT of the state CID registered a case against them in connection with the Zubeen’s demise. The duo have been asked to come before the police by October 6.

Chief minister Sarma posted on X: “The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen.”

“Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities—giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice, “ Sarma’s X post said, tagging state DGP Harmeet Singh.

DGP Singh told mediapersons that a special investigation team (SIT) was in Delhi in connection with the ongoing investigation and another team would visit Singapore once the MLAT formalities are completed.

India had signed the MLAT with Singapore in 2005.

Under the pact, a country can request international cooperation and assistance in criminal cases. A formal request under the pact can be “made by the Central Authority of India i.e., Ministry of Home Affairs to the Central Authority of another country on the request of Investigating Officer or Agency....”

India has entered into MLATs with 42 countries.