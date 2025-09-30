MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 September 2025

Treaty plea for Zubeen probe amid questions over vip treatment, missing aides

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development through a post on X on Monday amid mounting demand for a thorough and transparent probe into the circumstances leading to the singer’s untimely demise

Umanand Jaiswal Published 30.09.25, 09:28 AM
A candlelight tribute offered in memory of singer-composer Zubeen Garg by the AASU's Guwahati city unit on Monday evening

A candlelight tribute offered in memory of singer-composer Zubeen Garg by the AASU's Guwahati city unit on Monday evening File picture

The Assam government has requested the central government to “invoke” the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of popular singer-composer Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen died on September 19 while swimming in Singapore, where he had gone to perform at the North East Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development through a post on X on Monday amid mounting demand for a thorough and transparent probe into the circumstances leading to the singer’s untimely demise.

Sarma announced the development just before state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi flagged the “dubious role” of the chief minister in the case linked to the singer’s demise, questioning “the special VIP treatment” extended to the organiser of the North East Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma.

Gogoi asked if this “VIP treatment” was because of the “proximity” of these two individuals to state BJP leaders.

Gogoi said that both Mahanta and Sharma had “intimate” knowledge of the last few hours leading to Zubeen’s death, “but we still don’t know where these two individuals are” even after 10 days of the incident.

Sharma and Mahanta were with Zubeen in Singapore on September 19. Zubeen was to perform on September 20.

The SIT of the state CID registered a case against them in connection with the Zubeen’s demise. The duo have been asked to come before the police by October 6.

Chief minister Sarma posted on X: “The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen.”

“Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities—giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice, “ Sarma’s X post said, tagging state DGP Harmeet Singh.

DGP Singh told mediapersons that a special investigation team (SIT) was in Delhi in connection with the ongoing investigation and another team would visit Singapore once the MLAT formalities are completed.

India had signed the MLAT with Singapore in 2005.

Under the pact, a country can request international cooperation and assistance in criminal cases. A formal request under the pact can be “made by the Central Authority of India i.e., Ministry of Home Affairs to the Central Authority of another country on the request of Investigating Officer or Agency....”

India has entered into MLATs with 42 countries.

RELATED TOPICS

Zubeen Garg Death Assam
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump announces Gaza peace plan with Netanyahu; Hamas yet to respond

Trump on Monday laid out a 20-point plan for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a temporary governing board in the war-battered Palestinian territory that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair
Security personnel stand guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests for Ladakh statehood, in Leh, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

If India can play cricket with Pakistan, why can’t its heroes attend a UN meeting there?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT